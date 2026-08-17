Older Kids Clothing

(337)
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
S$55
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
S$35
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Jacket
S$99
FC Barcelona Away
FC Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Shorts
S$65
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
S$55
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Older Kids' (Boys') Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Older Kids' (Boys') Top
S$39
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
S$65
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
S$65
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
S$45
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
S$95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Jersey
S$59
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
S$49
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
S$39
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
S$39
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
S$89
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
S$39
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
S$49
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
S$89
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$25
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
S$89
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven V-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven V-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
S$69
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
S$45
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
S$49
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
S$25
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
S$65
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Jersey
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Jersey
S$39
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
S$29
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
S$89
Nike Sportswear (Nike x LEGO® Collection)
Nike Sportswear (Nike x LEGO® Collection) Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear (Nike x LEGO® Collection)
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Boxy T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Boxy T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
S$39
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
S$85
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
S$89
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
S$45
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
S$49
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
S$39
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
S$39
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
S$89
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$35
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Knit Shorts
S$45
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$25
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven V-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven V-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
S$69
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
S$45
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
S$49
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
S$25
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
S$65
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Jersey
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Jersey
S$39
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
S$29
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
S$89
Nike Sportswear (Nike x LEGO® Collection)
Nike Sportswear (Nike x LEGO® Collection) Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear (Nike x LEGO® Collection)
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Boxy T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Boxy T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
S$39
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
S$85
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
S$89
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
S$45
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
S$49
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
S$39
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
S$39
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
S$89
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$35
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Knit Shorts
S$45
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$25