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Older Kids Jackets

F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Jacket
S$99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
S$95
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
S$139
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
S$109
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
S$109
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
S$85
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
S$85
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Utility Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Utility Gilet
S$109
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
S$85
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
S$79
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
S$85
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
S$79
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Jacket
S$99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Repel Coaches' Jacket
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Repel Coaches' Jacket
S$89
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' (Girls') Jumper Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' (Girls') Jumper Tracksuit Jacket
S$99
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
S$85
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
S$139
Nike Sportswear Collection Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Collection Windrunner Older Kids' Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection Windrunner
Older Kids' Denim Jacket
S$99
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
S$85
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
S$95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
S$89
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' STORM-FIT Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' STORM-FIT Gilet
S$129
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
30% off
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
30% off