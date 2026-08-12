Older Girls Clothing

(305)
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
S$55
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
S$35
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Jacket
S$99
FC Barcelona Away
FC Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Shorts
S$65
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
S$55
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
S$65
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
S$65
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
S$45
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
S$95
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
S$89
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$35
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
S$89
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
S$45
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
S$49
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
S$39
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
S$39
Nike Sportswear (Nike x LEGO® Collection)
Nike Sportswear (Nike x LEGO® Collection) Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear (Nike x LEGO® Collection)
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
S$89
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Jersey
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Jersey
S$39
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
S$39
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
S$65
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$25
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$25
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
S$39
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
S$89
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Jersey
S$59
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$49
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
S$39
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Jersey Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Jersey Dress
S$65
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Jersey
S$59
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$39
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
S$55
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
S$45
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
S$39
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
S$109
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
S$25
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
S$59
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
S$55
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
S$85
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
S$35
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
S$89
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$25
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$25
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
S$39
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
S$89
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Jersey
S$59
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$49
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
S$39
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Jersey Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Jersey Dress
S$65
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Jersey
S$59
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$39
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
S$55
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
S$45
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
S$39
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
S$109
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
S$25
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
S$59
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
S$55
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
S$85
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
S$35
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
S$89