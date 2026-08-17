  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Tops & T-Shirts

Older Kids Tops & T-Shirts

(188)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Older Kids' (Boys') Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Older Kids' (Boys') Top
S$39
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
S$65
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$25
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
S$49
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
S$39
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
S$25
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$25
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Slim Cropped Ribbed T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Slim Cropped Ribbed T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy T-Shirt
S$35
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
S$39
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
S$45
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$49
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$39
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven V-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven V-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
S$69
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
S$49
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
S$49
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
S$89
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
S$49
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Rib Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Rib Top
S$49
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
S$39
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$49
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
S$39
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' Dri-FIT Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Top
S$49
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
S$89
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
S$35
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
S$89
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Boxy T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Boxy T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
S$49
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
S$89
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
S$89
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
S$39
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
S$85
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven V-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven V-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
S$69
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
S$49
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
S$49
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
S$89
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
S$49
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Rib Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Rib Top
S$49
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
S$39
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$49
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
S$39
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' Dri-FIT Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Top
S$49
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
S$89
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
S$35
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
S$89
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Boxy T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Boxy T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
S$49
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
S$89
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
S$89
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
S$39
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
S$85