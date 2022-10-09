Running Shoe Finder

Let’s Find the Right Running Shoe for You
No matter where you are in your running journey, every run starts with the same thing—a good pair of running shoes. But we know there’s a lot that goes into finding the perfect pair. We’re here to share advice and help you think through your unique running needs so you can confidently lace up. Let’s go!
Determine Your Running Goal
From a morning walk to a steady jog to a new personal record, the right running shoe should always feel comfortable. Jason Fitzgerald, USATF-certified running coach says, “running shoes can certainly be used as training tools, so it's helpful to ask what type of run you're about to do.”
It might seem simple, but it’s a great starting point.
Consider Your Terrain, It Can Make All the Difference
Whether you’re navigating city streets or running an off-road route, understanding your preferred running environment can help narrow down your search. Depending on the surface of your route, there are options made to support you every step of the way.
Find What’s Comfortable To You and Only You
When it comes to finding the right running shoes, you want to focus on feel. “If your shoes are uncomfortable, you’re going to anticipate that discomfort with every footfall,” says Nike senior director of global running Chris Bennett, aka Coach Bennett. And that can affect your form, which may lead to injuries. Your running shoes should feel like a natural extension of your body.
No Need to Sweat the Search as a Member
Finding the right running shoe isn’t always easy. So, we took the stress out of the shopping experience. Become a Nike Member for access to the NRC community, running experts and more.