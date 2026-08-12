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Older Kids Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(33)
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
S$65
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
S$65
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
S$65
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' Hoodie
Just In
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hoodie
S$65
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
S$79
Ja
Ja Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
Ja
Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
S$65
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' UV Protection Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' UV Protection Long-Sleeve Top
S$75
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' UV Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' UV Long-Sleeve Top
S$59
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
S$79
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
S$65
Kobe All-Star Weekend
Kobe All-Star Weekend Older Kids' Fleece Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe All-Star Weekend
Older Kids' Fleece Basketball Hoodie
S$99
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
S$79
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
S$79
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized Fleece Basketball Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized Fleece Basketball Hoodie
S$65
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
S$65
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
S$49
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
S$65
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
S$85
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
S$79
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
S$65
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
S$65
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Hoodie
S$65
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Rugby
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Rugby
S$65
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
S$85
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
S$49
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
S$65
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
S$79
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
S$55
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
S$79
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
S$79
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
S$79
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
S$65
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Rugby
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Rugby
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
S$49
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
S$65
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
S$79
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
S$55
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
S$79
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
S$79
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
S$79
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
S$65
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Rugby
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Rugby
30% off