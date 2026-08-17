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Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
S$39
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Baby & Toddler Shoes
S$85
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
S$45
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Older Kids' Shoes
S$109
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack
S$65
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack
S$65
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
S$25
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
S$49
Nike Vomero 5
Nike Vomero 5 Older Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Vomero 5
Older Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
S$165
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan MVP 92
Older Kids' Shoes
S$159
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slides
S$39
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Nike Dunk Low LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
S$149
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Featherlight Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Featherlight Cap
S$29
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike Cortez
Baby & Toddler Shoes
S$69
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
S$55
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
S$55
Nike Swoosh 1
Nike Swoosh 1 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Swoosh 1
Baby/Toddler Shoes
S$85
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$75
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
S$55
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Older Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Older Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
S$35
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
S$105
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Nike Air Force 1 Low
Nike Air Force 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Nike Air Force 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$165
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$85
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$175
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$175
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
S$25
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
S$35
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
S$39
Nike Sportswear (Nike x LEGO® Collection)
Nike Sportswear (Nike x LEGO® Collection) Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear (Nike x LEGO® Collection)
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
S$65
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$25
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
S$39
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy T-Shirt
S$35
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Nike Star Runner Utility
Nike Star Runner Utility Older Kids' Running Shoes w/Toggle
Nike Star Runner Utility
Older Kids' Running Shoes w/Toggle
S$99
Nike Star Runner Utility
Nike Star Runner Utility Older Kids' Running Shoes w/Toggle
Nike Star Runner Utility
Older Kids' Running Shoes w/Toggle
S$99
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
S$109
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$175
Nike Ava X
Nike Ava X Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Ava X
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
S$89
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
S$89
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$95
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$175
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
S$129
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
S$85
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
S$89
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$49
Kobe Kawa
Kobe Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
Promo Exclusion
Kobe Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slides
S$39
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
S$95
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$159
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Older Kids' Shoes
S$199
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$159
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Nike Performance Cushioned No-Show
Nike Performance Cushioned No-Show Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Nike Performance Cushioned No-Show
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
S$25
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sonic Fly
Nike Sonic Fly Older Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Sonic Fly
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$99
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
S$129
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
S$85
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
S$89
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$49
Kobe Kawa
Kobe Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
Promo Exclusion
Kobe Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slides
S$39
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
S$95
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$159
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Older Kids' Shoes
S$199
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$159
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Nike Performance Cushioned No-Show
Nike Performance Cushioned No-Show Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Nike Performance Cushioned No-Show
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
S$25
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sonic Fly
Nike Sonic Fly Older Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Sonic Fly
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$99