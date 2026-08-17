Older Kids

(761)
Kobe III Low
Kobe III Low Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Kobe III Low
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
S$169
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Older Kids' Shoes
S$215
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Older Kids' Shoes
S$215
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Older Kids' Shoes
S$225
Nike Rift 2 SE
Nike Rift 2 SE Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Rift 2 SE
Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
S$115
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
S$119
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
S$79
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
S$55
NikeCourt Borough Low
NikeCourt Borough Low Older Kids' Shoes
NikeCourt Borough Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$85
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
S$219
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Jordan All Game
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
S$95
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
S$35
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
S$165
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$175
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$69
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Jacket
S$99
FC Barcelona Away
FC Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Shorts
S$65
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
S$99
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
S$89
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$175
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
S$115
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Club
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Club Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Club
Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
S$85
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$185
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
S$99
Nike Jr. Tiempo Streetgato
Nike Jr. Tiempo Streetgato Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Tiempo Streetgato
Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
S$99
Nike Rift 2
Nike Rift 2 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Rift 2
Older Kids' Shoes
S$115
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Shoes
S$75
Nike Air Liquid Max
Nike Air Liquid Max Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Liquid Max
Older Kids' Shoes
S$259
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
S$149
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$85
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
S$75
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
S$105
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
S$199
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Nike Air Max Bia
Nike Air Max Bia Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Bia
Older Kids' Shoes
S$115
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Tennis Classic
Older Kids' Shoes
S$125
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
S$95
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
S$55
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
S$55
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost'
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost' Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost'
Older Kids' Shoes
S$115
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$95
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
S$149
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Sandals
S$69
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$185
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
S$99
Nike Jr. Tiempo Streetgato
Nike Jr. Tiempo Streetgato Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Tiempo Streetgato
Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
S$99
Nike Rift 2
Nike Rift 2 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Rift 2
Older Kids' Shoes
S$115
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Shoes
S$75
Nike Air Liquid Max
Nike Air Liquid Max Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Liquid Max
Older Kids' Shoes
S$259
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
S$149
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$85
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
S$75
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
S$105
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
S$199
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Nike Air Max Bia
Nike Air Max Bia Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Bia
Older Kids' Shoes
S$115
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Tennis Classic
Older Kids' Shoes
S$125
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
S$95
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
S$55
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
S$55
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost'
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost' Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost'
Older Kids' Shoes
S$115
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$95
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
S$149
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Sandals
S$69