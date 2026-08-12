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Older Kids Trousers & Tights

(46)
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
S$55
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
S$55
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
S$95
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
S$55
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Everyday Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Everyday Trousers
S$79
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
S$55
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
S$85
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
S$75
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
S$55
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
S$95
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
S$75
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
S$99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
S$55
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
S$49
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
S$49
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
S$29
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
S$99
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
S$79
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
S$99
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
S$79
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
S$39
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
S$119
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
S$79
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
S$119
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
S$79
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
S$119
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
S$55
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
S$55
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
S$79
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
S$85
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
S$79
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
S$55
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Everyday Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Everyday Trousers
S$79
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
S$55
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
S$85
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
S$65
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls' Loose Graphic Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Girls' Loose Graphic Trousers
S$65
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Loose Trousers
S$65
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
S$55
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
S$95
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
S$109
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
S$95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
30% off
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
20% off
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
S$79
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
S$119
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
S$55
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
S$55
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
S$79
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
S$85
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
S$79
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
S$55
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Everyday Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Everyday Trousers
S$79
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
S$55
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
S$85
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
S$65
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls' Loose Graphic Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Girls' Loose Graphic Trousers
S$65
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Loose Trousers
S$65
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
S$55
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
S$95
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
S$109
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
S$95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
30% off
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
20% off
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
30% off