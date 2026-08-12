  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Bottoms
    3. /
  3. Shorts

Older Kids Shorts

FC Barcelona Away
FC Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Shorts
S$65
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
S$65
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
S$45
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
S$55
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Mamba Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Mamba Shorts
S$59
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
S$39
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
S$39
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 11.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 11.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
S$45
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
S$39
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
S$39
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
S$45
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
S$65
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
S$49
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
S$39
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
S$65
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
S$49
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
S$39
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
S$55
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
S$65
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
S$49
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
S$65
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
S$59
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
S$39
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Knit Shorts
S$45