      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5

      Träningsskor för kvinnor

      949 kr

      Högt betyg
      Svart/Vit/Rush Pink
      Vit/Vit
      Barely Rose/Desert Berry/Pink Rise/Burgundy Crush
      Svart/Dark Smoke Grey/Vit

      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 kombinerar Max Air-dämpningens studs och skönhet med en platt sula som ger en stabiliserande fördel när du tonar och skulpterar med vikter. Den uppdaterade designen håller foten på plats sitter så att du står stadigt och säkert under tuffa träningspass.

      • Färg som visas: Barely Rose/Desert Berry/Pink Rise/Burgundy Crush
      • Stil: DD9285-601

      Recensioner (22)

      4.1 Stjärnor

      • Comfortable

        b9b5eff0-3bbc-4d26-a31f-5bd28a85faca - 13 sep. 2022

        I'm impressed, they're comfortable and fits true to size.

      • No good

        JaniceB299067827 - 27 juli 2022

        Schrijf je Not sure what's going on with Nike shoes lately, but I'm not a fan of the "Sock" model they use. The fabric of the shoe rubbed on my skin and the upper part folded double. The sizing was fine for me (I have thin feet) but I couldn't use my orthotics in them because I slipped out of the shoe. Even the normal sole in the shoe made me slip. It would've helped if there was an extra shoelace hole so I could tie the shoelaces higher. Now I had to tie it very tightly on top of my foot, and due to the material of the shoelaces (and the shoe itself) the shoelace kept getting looser and looser. Replacing the shoelace with a sturdier one is pretty much impossible due to the shoelace holes being sewn INTO the fabric. Not a fan.beoordeling hier. Hij moet ten minste 5 tekens lang zijn. Overweeg of je dit product zou aanbevelen en wat je er goed of niet goed aan vindt.

      • Nike Air Max Bella TR 5

        Cassie - 20 maj 2022

        The Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 are extremely comfortable!! The shoe offers plenty of support. The design is simple while still being stylish. The material is very easy to clean which is great as they do happen to get dirty easily. Highly recommend.

