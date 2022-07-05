Nike Air Max 97 har den ursprungliga vågdesignen som inspirerades av japanska snabbtåg och tar din look till nästa nivå.Den utgår från den revolutionerande Nike Air-enhet som skakade om löparvärlden och lägger till fräscha färger och detaljer så att din löpning blir extremt skön.
AlanE - 05 juli 2022
Not as durable as claimed. Midsole paint rubs off within a couple of wears and you can do nothing about it, and everything falls apart after that. Not worth the price.
HeathW472633302 - 14 jan. 2022
Literally my favorite shoe every. Super comfortable, they look amazing, and they’re easy to style. Definitely worth the price, and will for sure buy more pairs
P E. - 09 jan. 2022
Daughter love shoes Plus y'all are fancy shipping and handling and y'all return policy is excellent not only that y'all normally give discounts