Nike första livsstils-Air Max ger dig stil, en bekväm känsla och rätt attityd i Nike Air Max 270. Designen har inspirerats av Air Max-ikoner och visar Nike största innovation med sitt stora fönster och nya färger.
Fri standardleverans för Nike-medlemmar.
4.1 Stjärnor
tancerzwwa - 27 sep. 2022
These shoes are my number 1 in terms of summer sneakers. They are super breathable and they do get dirty quickly, which is a little con, but apart from that it's hard for me to find any disadvantages. Once i put 'em on I am ready to go, no matter where.
914c9f79-6239-4a5b-92b9-c01be11f5d22 - 05 sep. 2022
Great shoes, super comfy, but the air bubble popped after owning them for one month (worn for a combined two weeks) and now I don’t want to wear them anymore. I can’t justify spending that much money for a new pair. I love them and would buy them again but I have to place the low rating because of the durability.
e91ac845-3d84-4e4c-ac13-8727c7f6b00b - 09 juni 2022
awesome shoes for running