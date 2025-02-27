  1. Clothing
Tracksuit Bottoms

Tracksuit trousers: relaxed comfort

Whether you're warming up or cooling down, Nike tracksuit bottoms bring together comfort and practicality to keep you snug. Discover designs that blend a soft-touch feel with sweat-wicking properties, so you can give your best while feeling good. With options for men, women and kids, everyone can find tracksuit bottoms in a fit and style that suits them.

Move with flexibility

Comfort is always top of the agenda. That's why we make tracksuit bottoms with four-way stretch-woven material that gives a flexible feel, so you can move freely without interruption. Plus, elasticated waistbands with external drawcords stay in place—so you can stay focused on your training. Discover tracksuit trousers in our premium fleece that combine a cosy, soft feeling inside and out with a lightweight construction. This means you get all of the warmth and none of the bulk.

Sweat-wicking styles

When you're working hard, you need tracksuit bottoms that can keep up with you. To stay cool and comfortable, choose a pair of tracksuit bottoms made with Nike Di-FIT technology. This innovative fabric is designed to wick away sweat from the skin so it can evaporate—keeping you fresh and dry for longer. Better yet, look out for designs featuring engineered mesh panels that allow ventilation in the areas you need it most.

Practical design details

Small details can have a big impact on your performance. That's why our tracksuit bottoms include useful features, made with convenience in mind. Look out for designs with bungee locks at the ankles that let you easily switch up your fit. Plus, whether it's a side pocket, back pocket or an extra-long taped pocket, you'll have no shortage of places to keep your must-haves. Pick a pair of tracksuit bottoms with zip cuffs that mean you can get your tracksuit bottoms on and off over your shoes quickly.

Designed for everyday

Choose a silhouette you know you'll feel your best in. Opt for tracksuit trousers with a pintuck design that gives a polished look, or go for a classic tapered look you can reach for day-to-day. Prefer a pair with a slouchier feel? Choose a baggy design with a roomier fit that creates easy movement. If you want to show your support for your favourite team, explore club-branded tracksuits. These feature authentic colourways and iconic badges, so you can look just like your heroes. Alternatively, keep it classic with black and neutral pairs for simple mixing and matching.

Our biggest journey

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, look out for tracksuit bottoms with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.