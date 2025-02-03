On & Off the Court Tennis Shoes
Ace in style on and off the court with Nike tennis shoes designed to help you stay quick on your feet. Some shoes feature Zoom Air technology that provide responsive cushioning to allow for fast changes as you keep your eye on the ball. Find tennis trainers created specifically for different court surfaces including clay, carpet, hard court and indoor so you can experience the proper traction and locked down feel no matter the court. Whether you're looking for a pair that's durable and dynamic, soft and supportive or light fast, Nike has the right pair for your next match including Nike Zoom and Classic.
Create a full court look that's ready to gain the advantage over your opponent with tennis tops, polos and skirts. Shop a quick and easy full look in men, women and kids' tracksuits. With a wide variety of designs and colours for men or women, Nike tennis shoes match many unique styles or put your creativity to work by designing a pair of custom tennis shoes with Nike By You.