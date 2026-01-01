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Slim Trousers & Tights

(55)
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
+3
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
499,99 lei
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
299,99 lei
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
449,99 lei
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers
England Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Joggers
579,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Women's Mid-Rise Slim Knit Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Women's Mid-Rise Slim Knit Trousers
329,99 lei
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
329,99 lei
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
329,99 lei
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Atlético Madrid Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
379,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
249,99 lei
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
699,99 lei
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Trousers
Just In
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Trousers
299,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
699,99 lei
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
449,99 lei
FC Barcelona Strike Elite Away
FC Barcelona Strike Elite Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona Strike Elite Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Knit Trousers
549,99 lei
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
599,99 lei
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers
FFF Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Joggers
579,99 lei
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
749,99 lei
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
399,99 lei
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Low-Rise Mini Flare Trousers
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Low-Rise Mini Flare Trousers
449,99 lei
Brazil Strike
Brazil Strike Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Strike
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
379,99 lei
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
599,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
249,99 lei
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Pants
549,99 lei
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Golf Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Joggers
499,99 lei
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Slim Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Golf Trousers
449,99 lei
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Trousers
Jordan Flight Essentials
Men's Trousers
449,99 lei
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
349,99 lei
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
329,99 lei
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Atlético Madrid Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
349,99 lei
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
349,99 lei
Brazil Strike Elite
Brazil Strike Elite Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Strike Elite
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
599,99 lei
Brazil Strike
Brazil Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
379,99 lei
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
379,99 lei
Norway Strike
Norway Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Norway Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
379,99 lei
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
379,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
349,99 lei
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
379,99 lei
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
329,99 lei
Nigeria Strike
Nigeria Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Nigeria Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
379,99 lei
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
379,99 lei
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
329,99 lei
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
749,99 lei
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
279,99 lei
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
329,99 lei
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
29% off
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Atlético Madrid Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Tracksuit
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
28% off
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit Bottoms
28% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Slim Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Golf Trousers
449,99 lei
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Trousers
Jordan Flight Essentials
Men's Trousers
449,99 lei
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
349,99 lei
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
329,99 lei
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Atlético Madrid Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
349,99 lei
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
349,99 lei
Brazil Strike Elite
Brazil Strike Elite Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Strike Elite
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
599,99 lei
Brazil Strike
Brazil Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
379,99 lei
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
379,99 lei
Norway Strike
Norway Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Norway Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
379,99 lei
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
379,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
349,99 lei
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
379,99 lei
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
329,99 lei
Nigeria Strike
Nigeria Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Nigeria Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
379,99 lei
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
379,99 lei
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
329,99 lei
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
749,99 lei
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
279,99 lei
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
329,99 lei
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
29% off
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Atlético Madrid Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Tracksuit
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
28% off
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit Bottoms
28% off