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Older Kids Training & Gym Trousers & Tights

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Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
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Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
399,99 lei
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
139,99 lei
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
179,99 lei
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Just In
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
169,99 lei
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
169,99 lei
Nike One
Nike One Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
169,99 lei
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
179,99 lei
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
139,99 lei
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
229,99 lei
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
229,99 lei
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Length Leggings
249,99 lei
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
139,99 lei
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Knit Training Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Knit Training Trousers
199,99 lei
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Mid-Rise Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Mid-Rise Leggings
189,99 lei
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
329,99 lei
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
139,99 lei
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
179,99 lei
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
139,99 lei
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
249,99 lei
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Knit Trousers
179,99 lei
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
139,99 lei
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
169,99 lei
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Trousers
399,99 lei
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
229,99 lei