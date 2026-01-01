  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Trousers & Tights

Men's Water-resistant Trousers & Tights

(18)
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Trousers
449,99 lei
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
549,99 lei
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Golf Trousers
Jordan Sport
Men's Golf Trousers
499,99 lei
Kobe 'Lunar New Year'
Kobe 'Lunar New Year' Men's Nike Windrunner Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe 'Lunar New Year'
Men's Nike Windrunner Trousers
649,99 lei
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's UV Hiking Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Men's UV Hiking Trousers
579,99 lei
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Golf Trousers
Jordan Sport
Men's Golf Trousers
799,99 lei
Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE
Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE Men's Nike Soccer Repel Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE
Men's Nike Soccer Repel Woven Trousers
449,99 lei
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
699,99 lei
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Men's 5-Pocket Golf Trousers
Nike Velocity
Men's 5-Pocket Golf Trousers
399,99 lei
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow' Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
1.249,99 lei
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti' Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Men's Trousers
499,99 lei
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Loose Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Loose Golf Trousers
449,99 lei
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Slim Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Golf Trousers
449,99 lei
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Men's Repel Football Woven Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Men's Repel Football Woven Pants
349,99 lei
Nike Strike+
Nike Strike+ Men's Repel Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike+
Men's Repel Football Pants
399,99 lei
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Men's Zip Cargo Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Men's Zip Cargo Trousers
979,99 lei
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Trousers
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Trousers
29% off
F.C. Barcelona Third
F.C. Barcelona Third Men's Nike Total 90 Football Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Third
Men's Nike Total 90 Football Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
30% off