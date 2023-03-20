Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Nike Black Friday Hoodies & Sweatshirts 2022

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      RON 429.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Member Access
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      RON 599.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      RON 599.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      RON 199.99
      F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
      F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Jersey Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Oversized Jersey Full-Zip Hoodie
      RON 399.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Cropped Sweatshirt
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Cropped Sweatshirt
      RON 399.99
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Jordan Flight MVP Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Member Access
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Men's Fleece Hoodie
      RON 449.99
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      RON 349.99
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Essentials Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      RON 349.99
      Chelsea F.C. Repeat
      Chelsea F.C. Repeat Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
      Chelsea F.C. Repeat
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
      RON 349.99
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Sweatshirt
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Women's Sweatshirt
      RON 379.99
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Jordan 23 Engineered Men's Fleece Sweatshirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Men's Fleece Sweatshirt
      RON 749.99
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      RON 279.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Boys') Crew Sweatshirt
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Boys') Crew Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt
      RON 379.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      RON 299.99
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Jordan Flight MVP Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Jordan 23 Engineered Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      RON 429.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      RON 349.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      RON 599.99
      Jordan Artist Series by Jacob Rochester
      Jordan Artist Series by Jacob Rochester Men's Hoodie
      Jordan Artist Series by Jacob Rochester
      Men's Hoodie
      RON 499.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Varsity Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's Fleece Varsity Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Winterized Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Winterized Hoodie
      RON 279.99

      Nike Black Friday hoodies and sweatshirts: offers on must-have kit

      Stay warm this season with our Nike Black Friday hoodies and sweatshirts offers. Whether you're smashing a mid-winter training session or wrapping up after a high-impact workout – our sweatshirts and hoodies add vital insulation for peak performance. Plus, zip-up styles with drawstring hoods let you adjust the ventilation as your body warms up. Looking for a cosy top to protect your muscles while you cool down? Our pull-on sweatshirts have you covered.

      Whether it's a cold-weather training session or a rainy trail run – sometimes you need to wrap up to smash your goals. Structured double-knit fabrics give maximum warmth without adding bulk, and cotton-rich fibres let your skin breathe. Pick up your new favourite layering piece in our Nike Black Friday sweatshirt and hoodie promo.

      You deserve sportswear that looks as good as it feels. And with our Nike Black Friday deals on hoodies, now is the time to upgrade. Rep your footie team in authentic branded club gear, or show off your allegiance with bold Nike Swoosh. Or you can keep your look on the down low, with discreet badging on the chest and sleeves.