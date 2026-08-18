School Clothes & PE Kit

(620)
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's Long-Sleeve Oxford Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Club Rules
Men's Long-Sleeve Oxford Top
529,99 lei
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Tennis Trousers
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Tennis Trousers
329,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Skort
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Skort
229,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+2
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
399,99 lei
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
499,99 lei
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
599,99 lei
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft®
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft® Men's Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft®
Men's Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
779,99 lei
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
379,99 lei
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
299,99 lei
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
229,99 lei
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
329,99 lei
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
199,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's T-Shirt
119,99 lei
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
+1
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
169,99 lei
NikeCourt Dri-FIT
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Men's Tennis Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Dri-FIT
Men's Tennis Polo
229,99 lei
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
349,99 lei
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
299,99 lei
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Ankle Socks
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Ankle Socks
79,99 lei
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
79,99 lei
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
329,99 lei
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
229,99 lei
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
249,99 lei
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
279,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
579,99 lei
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
199,99 lei
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
249,99 lei
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
279,99 lei
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
299,99 lei
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
449,99 lei
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's Oversized Denim Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Windrunner
Women's Oversized Denim Jacket
649,99 lei
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
169,99 lei
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
149,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+2
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
349,99 lei
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Top
229,99 lei
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
229,99 lei
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
169,99 lei
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
149,99 lei
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
379,99 lei
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
219,99 lei
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
399,99 lei
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
79,99 lei
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
79,99 lei
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
119,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
549,99 lei
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
+2
Bestseller
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
119,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
429,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
379,99 lei
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
149,99 lei
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
169,99 lei
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
79,99 lei
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
99,99 lei
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Gilet
379,99 lei
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
79,99 lei
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
99,99 lei
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
119,99 lei
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
299,99 lei
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
79,99 lei
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
79,99 lei
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
129,99 lei
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
229,99 lei
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Crew-Neck Golf Crew-Neck Top
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Crew-Neck Golf Crew-Neck Top
629,99 lei
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
79,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Soccer Long-Sleeve Replica Jersey
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Soccer Long-Sleeve Replica Jersey
629,99 lei
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
229,99 lei
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
149,99 lei
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
219,99 lei
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
139,99 lei
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
79,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
579,99 lei
Nike Running Lightweight
Nike Running Lightweight No-Show Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Running Lightweight
No-Show Socks (1 Pair)
79,99 lei
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
79,99 lei
Nike Run Midweight
Nike Run Midweight Running Micro-Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Run Midweight
Running Micro-Crew Socks (1 Pair)
79,99 lei
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
169,99 lei
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
79,99 lei
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
99,99 lei
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Gilet
379,99 lei
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
79,99 lei
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
99,99 lei
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
119,99 lei
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
299,99 lei
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
79,99 lei
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
79,99 lei
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
129,99 lei
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
229,99 lei
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Crew-Neck Golf Crew-Neck Top
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Crew-Neck Golf Crew-Neck Top
629,99 lei
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
79,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Soccer Long-Sleeve Replica Jersey
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Soccer Long-Sleeve Replica Jersey
629,99 lei
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
229,99 lei
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
149,99 lei
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
219,99 lei
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
139,99 lei
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
79,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
579,99 lei
Nike Running Lightweight
Nike Running Lightweight No-Show Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Running Lightweight
No-Show Socks (1 Pair)
79,99 lei
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
79,99 lei
Nike Run Midweight
Nike Run Midweight Running Micro-Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Run Midweight
Running Micro-Crew Socks (1 Pair)
79,99 lei

PE kit & clothing for school: made to move

Sports-first designs


Our school clothes are designed to keep up with busy days. From playground sessions to morning walks, we make each pair for effortless movement. Think breathable tops, lightweight shorts and supportive leggings that feel good from the first bell to the journey home. Smooth fabrics help reduce distractions. Roomy cuts make layering simple. Tapered bottoms stay out of the way when the pace picks up. This is practical gear with a sport-first feel, ready for lessons, clubs and everyday routines.


PE kit that works hard


A strong school PE kit starts with high-performance features. Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from the skin for quicker evaporation, helping young athletes stay dry and comfortable through drills, games and fitness sessions. Look for Dri-FIT tops, T-shirts, shorts and leggings for breathable coverage that supports quick changes of direction, stretching and running. Mesh panels add airflow where it counts. Plus, stretchy waistbands stay secure without holding them back. For higher-intensity sessions, look out for Dri-FIT ADV. This technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering for comfort that keeps going.


Clothing for everyday comfort


Clothing for schools should feel relaxed enough for the classroom and durable enough for the playground. Fleece hoodies, full-zip layers and joggers keep them cosy before and after training. Club Fleece feels smooth on the outside and cosy on the inside, making it an easy choice for cooler mornings. Meanwhile, Nike Tech Fleece offers lightweight warmth with a clean, structured feel, so layers stay comfortable without feeling bulky. Leggings with high-waisted or mid-rise fits offer secure support for stretching, walking and downtime. Plus, shorts with inner liners or 2-in-1 builds add confident coverage for active days.


Ready for the weather


Back to school clothes need to work in changing conditions. Lightweight jackets and outer layers with water-repellent finishes help kids stay dry on the way to school or when they're out in the playground. Nike Storm-FIT technology resists elements like wind and water, helping keep athletes comfortable in tough weather. When the temperature drops, Nike Therma-FIT technology helps manage their natural body heat to keep them warm. For team sport days, football shirts, training pants and breathable socks help bring a match-ready feel to every practice. The result is kit that supports every kind of movement.


Fits that support every routine


Every school day looks different, so the right fit matters. Loose and oversized layers create space to move and layer up, while slim-fitting styles offer a streamlined feel for running, yoga, and training. Sports bras with medium support are a staple for girls—they help provide a snug, secure feel for movement. Crew socks add soft cushioning underfoot, while elastic cuffs and adjustable waistbands help keep everything in place.


Move to Zero


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose school clothes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes from at least 20% recycled content by weight. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.