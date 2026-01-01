Back to SearchNike Factory Store Norwich RiversideClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 10:00Riverside Retail ParkUnit 1 Albion WayNORWICH, Norfolk, NR1 1WR, GB+44 1603 665555Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Fri: 10:00 - 19:00Sat: 10:00 - 18:30Sun: 10:30 - 16:30ServicesNike Gift CardsThis store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.Nike.com and Nike App ReturnsThis store accepts returns for Nike.com and Nike App orders.Click & CollectPurchases made on Nike.com can be collected from this store.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Factory Store BraintreeBraintree VillageCharter WayChapel HillBRAINTREE, Essex, CM77 8YH, GBClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 10:00Nike Factory Store LakesideLakeside Shopping CentreWest Thurrock WayGRAYS, Thurrock, RM20 2ZP, GBClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 10:00Nike Factory Store London ICONOutlet Shopping at the O2Peninsula SquareLONDON, London, SE10 0DX, GBClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 10:00