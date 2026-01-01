Back to SearchNike Factory Store - VacavilleOpen • Closes at 20:00Vacaville Premium Outlets262 Nut Tree Rd.Vacaville, CA, 95687-3235, US7074557014Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Sat: 10:00 - 20:00Sun: 10:00 - 19:00ServicesOrder Pick-UpBuy your favourite styles online and pick them up in store.Become A MemberNew Members in the Nike App get 15% off their first in-store purchase.Nike ExpertsGet real-time advice on all things sport and style from our team of experts.Shopping As It Should Be60-day worry-free trial and receiptless returns on every item when you're a Member with us.Shop Nike Factory SaleThe styles and savings you find inside Nike Factory Stores are now available online.Shop Nike Factory SaleNearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Factory Store - NapaNapa Premium Outlets615 Factory Stores DriveNapa, CA, 94558-5630, USOpen • Closes at 19:00Nike Clearance Store - Sacramento2100 Arden Way, Suite #172Sacramento, CA, 95825-2217, USOpen • Closes at 19:00Nike Factory Store - PetalumaPetaluma Village Premium Outlets2200 Petaluma Blvd. N #100Petaluma, CA, 94952-1988, USOpen • Closes at 19:00