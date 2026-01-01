Nike Factory Store Sanda

Nike Factory Store Sanda

Open • Closes at 20:00

北区上津台7-3

神戸三田プレミアムアウトレット910区画

神戸市, 兵庫県, 651-1515, JP

+81 78 983 3908

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Store Hours

Mon - Sun: 10:00 - 20:00

Services

  • Nike Gift Cards

    Nike Gift Cards

    This store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.

  • Nike.com and Nike App Returns

    Nike.com and Nike App Returns

    This store accepts returns for Nike.com and Nike App orders.

  • Learn More

    Learn More

    Scan product barcodes with the Nike App to view additional sizes and colours.

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