Nike Factory Store - Norfolk

Nike Factory Store - Norfolk

Open • Closes at 21:00

Norfolk Premium Outlets

1600 Premium Outlets Suite 301

Norfolk, VA, 23502-5521, US

7577760694

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Store Hours

Mon - Thu: 10:00 - 20:00
Fri - Sat: 10:00 - 21:00
Sun: 11:00 - 19:00

Services

  • Order Pick-Up

    Order Pick-Up

    Buy your favourite styles online and pick them up in store.

  • Become A Member

    Become A Member

    New Members in the Nike App get 15% off their first in-store purchase.

  • Nike Experts

    Nike Experts

    Get real-time advice on all things sport and style from our team of experts.

  • Shopping As It Should Be

    Shopping As It Should Be

    60-day worry-free trial and receiptless returns on every item when you're a Member with us.

  • Shop Nike Factory Sale

    Shop Nike Factory Sale

    The styles and savings you find inside Nike Factory Stores are now available online.

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