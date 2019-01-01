Ekin Bernay AF-1

Only eight years later, Ekin’s childhood dream started to fall into place. Alongside four other young women from around the world, she won Nike’s Dance to LA competition. “It was magical,” Ekin recalls. “It showed me I could tell my story on a global scale.” And it didn’t end there either: the competition wasn’t just a one-off award to throw on her resume. Ekin was signed as a Nike Athlete—aged just 18.

Ekin’s power shone through her performances around the world. But for her, dance was always more than just performance. It was a need, and it was about self-discovery and healing—and, eventually, this began her journey towards a career in dance therapy. “There was a time when I didn’t dance and didn’t get to express myself like that. I think I was depressed at the time,” she says. “I knew I wanted to do something that would benefit and help myself and other people—becoming an entertainer wasn’t enough for me.”

So Ekin shifted gears—she’s now a fully qualified dance and movement psychotherapist, working between Istanbul and London. Clinically, she works in adult mental health—running weekly group therapy sessions in housing for adults with severe and enduring mental health needs. In the sessions there is of course plenty of movement—and almost always music—but there’s also a lot of sharing, talking and connecting.