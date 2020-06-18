Three Dumbbell Row Variations to Challenge Your Upper-Body Strength

03. Bent-Over Alternating Row

Muscles worked: traps, shoulders, chest, lats, rhomboids, biceps, erector spinae



Follow the same setup for the bent-over row, to start. Then bend one arm to pull your elbow straight back, tight to your side, until the weight reaches your torso. Lower to return to the starting position. That's 1 rep. Switch arms; repeat.



Make It Easier

Use a bench for support. You can stand either perpendicular to it with your feet hip-width apart and hips square, or parallel to it with your feet staggered, with your non-working hand firmly on the bench.



Make It Harder

To increase the challenge to your core, perform a renegade row, which is basically an alternating row from a plank position. Come into a plank with a dumbbell in each hand directly under your shoulders and feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, to start. Bend one arm to pull your elbow straight back, tight to your side, until the weight reaches your torso. Lower to return to the starting position. Switch sides; repeat. That's 1 rep. If you're up for it, add a push-up between reps.