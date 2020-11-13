How to Increase Your Running Mileage Safely

A Personalised Way to Advance

To figure out how to move forward, Gabbett recommends using a more individualised guideline he employs for his athletes: the acute-to-chronic workload ratio. It may not roll off the tongue as easily, but in practice, it's actually quite simple. "It takes into account how much you ran this week (the acute) versus how much you ran over the past four weeks (the chronic)", he explains. If you haven't logged four weeks yet, stick with what feels like a relatively easy amount of mileage for your first month of running to get a foundation under your belt, then use this ratio over and over to keep adding on.



"It's a feedback cycle", says Gabbett. Every time you add to your load via weekly distance or speed, check in on how you're feeling immediately afterwards "I crushed those hills") and within 48 hours ("My legs are so sore"). Based on both, you should have enough info to decide whether to dial it up or spend extra time on recovery, he says.



For example, if you've been running 10 miles a week for the past few weeks and did 15 miles this week, that load is 1.5 times greater. If it felt hard or bad, you may want to spend another week at 15 miles or even scale back to 10. But if it felt good, you can try increasing your mileage by that same rate next week. Even if you felt incredible, it might be best to stick with the 1.5 increase: Research shows that an acute-to-chronic workload ratio within 0.8 to 1.3 was associated with a low injury risk, but that injury risk increased significantly when the ratio was above 1.5.



One other crucial tool to help keep you happily running along: Strength training. Focusing your resistance routine around glute and core work specifically, research suggests, could help stave off some common overuse injuries, as it bolsters your bones, tendons and muscles to better handle all that stress, says Mayer. Try running every other day and working on strength (and, of course, recovery) in between.



Slow and steady might not sound sexy, but becoming a healthy runner for life? That has a nice ring to it.