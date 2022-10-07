Everything You Need to Know About Golf Score Terms

According to the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA), "par" has been used as a golf scoring term since 1911. Par is a standard number of strokes for a hole but that standard is for experts.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) defines par as the "score that an expert player would be expected to make". So if you're a beginner, trying to score par can be a recipe for frustration.

Different holes have different par scores, usually depending on the length of the hole. The USGA recommends that holes up to 240 metres for men and 200 metres for women be considered a par 3. Holes that are 220 to 450 metres for men or 180 to 380 metres for women are par 4. And holes 410 to 650 metres for men or 340 to 550 metres for women are par 5.

On different courses, you'll find a different mix of these par 3, 4 and 5 holes. On one course, for example, the fourth hole might be a par 4. On another course, the fourth hole might be shorter and therefore, be a par 3.

(Related: 5 Nike Gift Ideas for Golfers—For Every Budget)

In addition to the par score for each hole, each course has a total par score, which equals all the par scores for each hole. That's what the positive and negative numbers on the leaderboard mean: if a player has a score of "-1", they are one stroke under (or better than) overall par. If their score is "+4", they're four strokes over (or worse than) par. And if their score is "E", they're at even par, meaning they have exactly the par score.

Scores that are above or below par on a hole have different names.