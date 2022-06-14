Give Old Sneakers New Life with Natural Ingredients

Tell us about your job.

"My role is to make sure that I really understand our consumers' needs so we create products that are desirable—solving problems by bringing creativity, sustainability, circularity through the lens of materials".



When did your love for sneakers start?

"My connection to sneakers is enjoying time with my family. When I moved to Los Angeles from Indonesia in 2005, I didn't speak English, and my cousins didn't speak Indonesian—but somehow, we were able to bond through sneakers. They would take me to go camp out for drops, and I would make new friends while we were there. It's all about the community that makes me feel welcome".



What personality traits do you bring to work and life?

"I'm easy-going, outgoing, a Capricorn. I like trying new food, exploring new vintage shops, thrift stores, etc. That's why my shoes have to be comfy, I'm always on the move!"