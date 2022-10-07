What Are the Health Benefits of Exercise?

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women worldwide, accounting for about 16 percent of deaths globally each year. Engaging in regular aerobic exercise is one of the best things that you can do to keep your heart healthy and lower your risk of chronic health conditions.



In fact, a July 2009 study in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine found that physical activity slashed participants' risk of heart disease by as much as 50 percent.



'Your heart is a muscle just like the other muscles in your body', says Buckingham. 'If you exercise your heart on a regular basis, it will become stronger.' A strong heart can pump more blood with each beat, which means it doesn't have to work as hard.



This puts less force on the arteries, resulting in lower blood pressure, Buckingham says. Keeping your blood pressure within a healthy range (less than 120/80mm Hg) is vital for preventing heart disease and related health emergencies, such as heart attack and stroke.