5 Tips for Smarter Strength Training

Lift a weight. Lower it. Repeat. Strength training can look simple if you're just touring the gym. But to make real progress—and stay safe doing it—you need to look at the big picture, says Ryan Flaherty, Nike Senior Director of Performance and a Nike Performance Council member who specialises in elite athlete performance.
Flaherty has trained some of sport's biggest superstars, including Serena Williams, Brooks Koepka and Saquon Barkley. When it comes to lifting, he focuses on these five fundamental concepts that can help beginners train safely and effectively, and pro athletes make progress deep into their careers.