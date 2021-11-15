How to Find the Best Shoes for Wide Feet

Do your shoes fit correctly? You probably assume they do. But many people are wearing shoes that are the wrong size. In fact, a July 2018 study in the Journal of Foot and Ankle Research suggests that only about a third of people wear shoes that fit correctly.

And often, shoes are the right length but the wrong width. The above-mentioned study also found that 64% of people wear shoes that are too narrow.

If you have wide feet, wearing the correct shoe size can save you from pain and injury, especially if you're an athlete. Runners, basketball players, athletics performers and others place substantial stress on their feet, so it's essential to take good care of them.

Even if you think your shoes fit correctly, it might be helpful to take a few minutes to find out if you have wide feet, then make sure you get the best shoes for your sport or activity.