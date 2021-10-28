The Best Gym Bags for Training

The straps on your gym bag are more than just an aesthetic feature, they also serve a functional purpose. Sure, you can slip a duffel strap on and off a shoulder, but if you're carrying heavy gear a long way, think about what that load might do to your posture.

Long-term use of shoulder bags leads to a variety of postural deviations, according to a small 2012 study in Studies in Health Technology and Informatics. The study argues that stress and strain on the spine can lead to pain and even postural scoliosis. Two-strap backpacks are recommended in a March 2015 study from the Journal of Human Kinetics for a similar reason: to reduce the likelihood of back pain.

The danger of shoulder injury shouldn't dissuade you from using a duffel bag if that's what you need to haul around your gym gear. Sometimes, a backpack isn't big enough or, if it is, it's awkward and cumbersome.

Why not get the best of both worlds with a gym bag that features more ergonomic straps? Plenty of duffel bags have a removable shoulder strap plus two attached hand-

held straps. Others can be converted into a backpack or roller bag. And if you do find yourself shouldering your gym bag on one side, make sure you switch shoulders to even out the load.

Whatever you end up deciding on—one strap, two straps or both—make sure you purchase a gym bag with a padded shoulder strap. Nothing's going to make you resent your gym bag purchase more than straps that dig uncomfortably into your shoulders.

Pick straps with padding that isn't going to wear down after a few uses. That padding needs to last through many, many training sessions. For example, many Nike gym bags feature Nike Max Air cushioning in the straps for personalised comfort.