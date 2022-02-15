5 Top Benefits of Swimming

Many popular contact sports and individual athletic activities carry a certain risk of musculoskeletal injury from impact. This can include contact with tarmac, other players or equipment that can lead to bruises, bone fractures and even more serious injuries. In this regard, swimming provides a safer environment to work out in.

The likelihood of these types of injuries taking place during swimming is minimised because moving in water is considered a low-impact exercise, as it reduces the effect of body weight through buoyancy, according to a 2015 review in the Journal of Exercise Rehabilitation.

Swimming isn't a risk-free sport though. Depending on the intensity you swim at, you could experience tendonitis in your biceps or a tear in your rotator cuff. But aside from injuries, there's one more risk at play when you swim in a pool.



For instance, a 2014 report published in the Bulletin of the World Health Organization (WHO) explains that swimming in pools, and other recreational water facilities, carry a risk of drowning or exposure to communicable diseases—aka infectious diseases—that can be spread from one person to another through blood, bodily fluids or airborne pathogens.

The good news? The authors added that careful pool and spa safety regulations can substantially decrease these risks.