Dresses and skirts on sale: keeping it cool and breezy
Staying cool on and off the courts is no sweat in styles from our dresses sale. Think soft, ribbed knits with just the right amount of flex that provide a comfortable, fitted feel. Look out for skirts that nod to classic tracksuit apparel in neat mid-rise fits. Encased elasticated waistbands give a comfortable feel. For the perfect combo of skirt and shorts, our versatile skorts let you throw yourself into your day with confidence. Find pieces crafted from stretchy knitted fabric that moves with you.
Our dresses on sale include high-neck options for confident coverage in all your stances. You'll find styles with an opening at the lower back to enhance breathability where you feel the heat most. If you're heading out onto the fairway, reach for one of our high-performance golf skirts. These are crafted from smooth, flexible fabrics that dry quickly, so you can focus on your swing. Plus, designs featuring pockets in the waistband hold your pencil and scorecard, while drop-in pockets in the inner shorts are big enough to store most phones.
More into racquet sports? We got you covered, thanks to tennis skirts on sale. Find built-in shorts for secure coverage, and check out the dedicated space for tucking spare balls under the hem. Meanwhile, pleats on the side help prevent skirts from flying up, so you can serve without distractions. Working up a sweat? Check out designs that feature our Nike Dri-FIT technology. This moves moisture away from your skin for quicker evaporation, meaning you stay fresh and comfortable. Plus, mesh on waistbands improves airflow and helps prevent overheating.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose sale dresses and skirts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.