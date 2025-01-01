  1. Sale
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Tops & T-Shirts

Sale Tops & T-Shirts(431)

Memphis Grizzlies Courtside
Memphis Grizzlies Courtside Men's Nike NBA Max90 T-Shirt
Memphis Grizzlies Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Max90 T-Shirt
35% off
Nike
Nike Younger Kids' Boxy Scooter T-Shirt
Nike
Younger Kids' Boxy Scooter T-Shirt
27% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Short-Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Short-Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jordan Jumpman
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' French Terry Top
Jordan
Older Kids' French Terry Top
30% off
VfL Wolfsburg 2025/2026 Stadium Home
VfL Wolfsburg 2025/2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Top
VfL Wolfsburg 2025/2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
30% off
Kobe
Kobe Nike Dri-FIT Reversible Jersey
Sustainable Materials
Kobe
Nike Dri-FIT Reversible Jersey
35% off
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Crew-Neck Jumper
Nike Club
Men's Crew-Neck Jumper
30% off
Nike Trail Solar Chase
Nike Trail Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail Solar Chase
Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running Top
30% off
Nike Flex Rep
Nike Flex Rep Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Fitness Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Flex Rep
Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Fitness Top
35% off
NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tom Brady)
NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tom Brady) Men's Game Jersey
NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tom Brady)
Men's Game Jersey
30% off
Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25 Stadium Away
Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
30% off
Houston Texans Sideline Velocity
Houston Texans Sideline Velocity Men's Nike Dri-FIT NFL T-Shirt
Houston Texans Sideline Velocity
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NFL T-Shirt
30% off
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Women's Top
Jordan Essentials
Women's Top
30% off
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition 2022/23
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition 2022/23 Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Sustainable Materials
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition 2022/23
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
30% off
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Sustainable Materials
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Chicago Bulls Association Edition 2022/23
Chicago Bulls Association Edition 2022/23 Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Sustainable Materials
Chicago Bulls Association Edition 2022/23
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
S.C. Corinthians 2024/25 Stadium Away
S.C. Corinthians 2024/25 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
S.C. Corinthians 2024/25 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Nigeria 2024 Stadium Home
Nigeria 2024 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Nigeria 2024 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Nigeria 2024 Stadium Home
Nigeria 2024 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Nigeria 2024 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Trail Solar Chase
Nike Trail Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail Solar Chase
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
30% off
Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Sustainable Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Inter Milan Premium
Inter Milan Premium Men's Nike Football T-Shirt
Inter Milan Premium
Men's Nike Football T-Shirt
30% off
Liverpool F.C. Strike Special Edition
Liverpool F.C. Strike Special Edition Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Sustainable Materials
Liverpool F.C. Strike Special Edition
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
30% off
NFL Kansas City Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes)
NFL Kansas City Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes) Men's Game American Football Jersey
NFL Kansas City Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes)
Men's Game American Football Jersey
30% off
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
USAB Limited
USAB Limited Men's Nike Basketball Replica Jersey
Sustainable Materials
USAB Limited
Men's Nike Basketball Replica Jersey
30% off
Türkiye 2024/25 Stadium Away
Türkiye 2024/25 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Türkiye 2024/25 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Nigeria 2024 Stadium Away
Nigeria 2024 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Nigeria 2024 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Liverpool F.C. 2024/25 Stadium Home
Liverpool F.C. 2024/25 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Liverpool F.C. 2024/25 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Liverpool F.C. 2024/25 Stadium Home
Liverpool F.C. 2024/25 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Liverpool F.C. 2024/25 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Türkiye 2024/25 Stadium Home
Türkiye 2024/25 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Türkiye 2024/25 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Sustainable Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Croatia 2024/25 Match Away
Croatia 2024/25 Match Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Short-Sleeve Shirt
Croatia 2024/25 Match Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Short-Sleeve Shirt
30% off
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Training T-Shirt
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Training T-Shirt
34% off
Croatia 2024/25 Stadium Home
Croatia 2024/25 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Croatia 2024/25 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
NFL Arizona Cardinals (DeAndre Hopkins)
NFL Arizona Cardinals (DeAndre Hopkins) Men's Game American Football Jersey
NFL Arizona Cardinals (DeAndre Hopkins)
Men's Game American Football Jersey
30% off
Nike Dri-FIT Pacer
Nike Dri-FIT Pacer Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Pacer
Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Long-Sleeve Knit Polo
Nike Club
Men's Long-Sleeve Knit Polo
30% off
Dallas Mavericks Association Edition 2022/23
Dallas Mavericks Association Edition 2022/23 Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Sustainable Materials
Dallas Mavericks Association Edition 2022/23
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25 Stadium Away
Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Türkiye 2024/25 Stadium Away
Türkiye 2024/25 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Türkiye 2024/25 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off

Sale tops & T-shirts: high-performance designs

Step up your workout collection with great deals on our sale tops. At Nike, we believe every athlete deserves to feel their best. That's why you'll find tops in a range of cuts and colours to suit your needs. Look out for slim-fitting options that feel streamlined when you're on the move. Plus, baggier styles with dropped shoulders that give you a relaxed look. You'll also find polo shirts in our collection of sale tops – they feature crisp collars and two-button plackets for that classic look.

Want a barely-there feel in the gym or yoga studio? You'll love our strappy tank tops made from comfy materials that feel smooth against your skin. When the temperature rises, choose airy options with breathable mesh that deliver all the ventilation you need. Plus, lots of the tops in our T-shirt sale feature Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin and transports it to the surface, so it can evaporate quickly—keeping you cool and comfortable.

Want to rep your sporting heroes? We've got you covered. Our T-shirt sale includes NBA-style jerseys that make sure you're always court-ready. Or if football is more your thing, you can rep your team, home and away, with authentic shirts. No matter what style you go for, you can expect stretchy, lightweight fabrics that flex with you—so nothing gets in the way of your goals.

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose sale tops with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. We haven't reached our goal yet, but we're on our way.