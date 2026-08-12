Teen Clothes & Junior Clothes

(734)
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
54,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
74,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
59,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Jogger
Just In
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Jogger
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+5
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
69,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
+2
Just In
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
22,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
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Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
44,99 €
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
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Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
39,99 €
Erling Haaland Academy
Erling Haaland Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Erling Haaland Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
34,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
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Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
54,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Home
F.C. Barcelona Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
89,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Training Capris
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Training Capris
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
69,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Just In
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
37,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
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Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
32,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
22,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Graphic T-Shirt
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Graphic T-Shirt
24,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
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Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
54,99 €
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
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FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
139,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
59,99 €
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Wide-Leg Trousers
74,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece
Nike Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
44,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
32,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
49,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
54,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Secret Garden Collegiate T-Shirt
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Jordan
Older Kids' Secret Garden Collegiate T-Shirt
27,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
Nike
Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
19,99 €
South Africa 2026/27 Stadium Home
South Africa 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' 2026/27 Stadium Mod
Just In
South Africa 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' 2026/27 Stadium Mod
79,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
32,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
England National Team 2026 Match Home
England National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
139,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Tie-Dye Jumpman T-Shirt
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Tie-Dye Jumpman T-Shirt
24,99 €
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
59,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
54,99 €
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Just In
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
139,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
59,99 €
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Wide-Leg Trousers
74,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece
Nike Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
44,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
32,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
49,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
54,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Secret Garden Collegiate T-Shirt
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Secret Garden Collegiate T-Shirt
27,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
Nike
Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
19,99 €
South Africa 2026/27 Stadium Home
South Africa 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' 2026/27 Stadium Mod
Just In
South Africa 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' 2026/27 Stadium Mod
79,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
32,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
England National Team 2026 Match Home
England National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
139,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Tie-Dye Jumpman T-Shirt
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Tie-Dye Jumpman T-Shirt
24,99 €
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
59,99 €

Clothes for teens and juniors: ready for sport and everyday movement

From PE days to weekend plans, our teen clothes help older kids stay ready for every move. Explore apparel that can handle warm-ups, cooldowns and the journey in between, with easy layers, soft fabrics and fits that let them move their way.


Look out for our junior clothing that features Nike Dri-FIT technology. This renowned material wicks sweat away from their skin for faster evaporation to keep them fresh and snug. When the weather turns, water-repellent finishes help shield them from light rain, and UV protection adds coverage for time in the Great Outdoors. Meanwhile, Nike Tech Fleece designs deliver lightweight warmth without bulk. Club Fleece and French Terry feel smooth on the outside and soft on the inside, making them strong picks for everyday wear.


At Nike, we know teen clothes need to keep up with their changing plans. That's why we have standard fits for a classic feel, oversized cuts for extra room, slim layers for easy stacking and woven pieces when they need durability. Cargo trousers, open-hem joggers and training shorts give their legs space to stretch, sprint and relax. Find full-zip hoodies and tracksuit jackets that make temperature changes simple, from early starts to late finishes. If they're looking for apparel that works beyond sport, mix performance pieces with lifestyle staples for school runs, travel and downtime. Breathable materials, secure pockets, ribbed cuffs and adjustable waistbands help make every outfit easy to add to their daily rotation.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our junior clothes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.