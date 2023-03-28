Skip to main content
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon Men's Basketball Shorts
      €29.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €39.99
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €42.99
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Mesh Shorts
      €39.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue
      Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue Men's Reversible 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Boston Celtics Statement Edition
      Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €69.99
      Toronto Raptors City Edition
      Toronto Raptors City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €69.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Elite
      Nike Dri-FIT Elite Men's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Starting 5
      Nike Starting 5 Men's Dri-FIT 28cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Graphic Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €49.99
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €69.99
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €49.99
      Miami Heat Icon Edition
      Miami Heat Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €69.99
      Brooklyn Nets Statement Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €69.99
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €69.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €49.99
      Nike Circa
      Nike Circa Men's 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €79.99
      Golden State Warriors City Edition
      Golden State Warriors City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €69.99
      San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition
      San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €64.99
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA+
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA+ Men's 8" (20.5cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Men's Fleece Shorts
      €64.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Starting 5
      Nike Dri-FIT Starting 5 Men's Basketball Shorts
      €34.99
      New York Knicks City Edition
      New York Knicks City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      €69.99