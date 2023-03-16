Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Basketball
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Basketball Trousers & Tights

      Tights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €124.99
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      €94.99
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Woven Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Woven Trousers
      €59.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Women's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Women's Shorts
      Team 31 Standard Issue
      Team 31 Standard Issue Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Team 31 Standard Issue
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      €79.99
      Nike
      Nike Men's Premium Basketball Cargo Trousers
      Member Access
      Nike
      Men's Premium Basketball Cargo Trousers
      €104.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Warm-up Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Warm-up Trousers
      €99.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      €89.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Joggers
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Joggers
      €79.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Younger Kids' Trousers
      Jordan
      Younger Kids' Trousers
      €44.99
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside City Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside City Edition Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €124.99
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Younger Kids' Trousers
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Younger Kids' Trousers
      €49.99
      Milwaukee Bucks Courtside
      Milwaukee Bucks Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Milwaukee Bucks Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €124.99
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €124.99
      Zion Dri-FIT
      Zion Dri-FIT Men's Trousers
      Zion Dri-FIT
      Men's Trousers
      €79.99
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €119.99
      Toronto Raptors Courtside
      Toronto Raptors Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Toronto Raptors Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €119.99
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Statement Edition
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Woven Trousers
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan NBA Woven Trousers
      €94.99
      Nike Therma-FIT Starting 5
      Nike Therma-FIT Starting 5 Men's Basketball Fleece Trousers
      Nike Therma-FIT Starting 5
      Men's Basketball Fleece Trousers
      €54.99
      Miami Heat Courtside City Edition
      Miami Heat Courtside City Edition Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Miami Heat Courtside City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €119.99
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Men's Woven Trousers
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Men's Woven Trousers
      €99.99
      Nike DNA
      Nike DNA Men's Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      Nike DNA
      Men's Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      €74.99
      Team 31
      Team 31 Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Team 31
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €124.99
      Nike Therma-FIT Starting 5
      Nike Therma-FIT Starting 5 Men's Basketball Fleece Trousers
      Nike Therma-FIT Starting 5
      Men's Basketball Fleece Trousers