Recykling i darowizny: Twój sprzęt sportowy

Program recyklingu i darowizn

Zamiast wyrzucać różne rzeczy, oddaj je nam. Wyczyścimy Twój zużyty sprzęt sportowy, a następnie przekażemy go dalej lub przetworzymy, dzięki czemu zyska drugie życie.

Nowe życie zużytych produktów

Nasz program recyklingu i darowizn pomaga zmniejszyć ilość odpadów trafiających na wysypiska.

Co przyjmujemy

Buty

Przyjmujemy buty sportowe każdej marki z lekkimi śladami użytkowania, z wyłączeniem klapek, butów wizytowych, botków i butów z metalowymi elementami (jak korki lub kolce).

Odzież

Przyjmujemy wszelkie ubrania sportowe z lekkimi śladami użytkowania, z wyłączeniem skarpet, bielizny lub odzieży z metalowymi elementami jak zatrzaski, zamki lub guziki.

Gdzie można oddać zużyty sprzęt sportowy

Zużyte produkty można oddawać do wybranych sklepów Nike w UE. Wciąż dodajemy nowe sklepy do naszej listy, aby ułatwić każdemu dbanie o środowisko.

Znajdź sklep

Francja

Nike Clearance Store Calais

Nike Clearance Store Roubaix

Nike Factory Store Angers

Nike Factory Store Avignon

Nike Factory Store Bayonne

Nike Factory Store Begles

Nike Factory Store Bordeaux

Nike Factory Store Claye Souilly

Nike Factory Store Dijon

Nike Factory Store Gennevilliers

Nike Factory Store Honfleur

Nike Factory Store La Valentine

Nike Factory Store Lille

Nike Factory Store Lyon

Nike Factory Store Lyon Villefontaine

Nike Factory Store Marseille

Nike Factory Store Metz

Nike Factory Store Mulhouse

Nike Factory Store Nice Villeneuve-Loubet

Nike Factory Store Perpignan

Nike Factory Store Provence

Nike Factory Store Renne

Nike Factory Store Romans

Nike Factory Store Roppenheim

Nike Factory Store St Denis

Nike Factory Store Talange

Nike Factory Store Toulon

Nike Factory Store Toulouse

Nike Factory Store Toulouse Fennouillet

Nike Factory Store Tours

Nike Factory Store Troyes

Nike Store La Defense

Nike Store Lille

Nike Store Lyon

Nike Store Lyon Part Dieu

Nike Store Marseille II

Nike Store Nice Polygone Riviera

Nike Store Strasbourg

NikeLab P75

Niemcy

Nike Store Berlin

Nike Unite Neukoelln

Nike Factory Store Metzingen

Nike Unite Bremen

Nike Berlin B55 Factory Store

Nike Store BERLIN MITTE

Nike Store LEIPZIGER PLATZ

Nike Store HAMBURG

Nike Factory Store Zweibrücken

Nike Factory Store Herzogenaurach

Nike Factory Store Wertheim

Nike Factory Store Ochtrup

Nike Factory Store Wolfsburg

Nike Factory Store Ingolstadt




Nike Factory Store Piding

Nike Factory Store Magdeburg

Nike Factory Store Soltau

Nike Factory Store Neumünster

Nike Factory Store Munich

Nike Factory Store Berlin A10

Nike Factory Store Montabaur

Nike Factory Store Jettingen-Scheppach

Nike Factory Store Brunnthal

Nike Factory Store Radolfzell

Nike Clearance Store Kerpen

Nike Factory Store Leipzig

Nike Clearance Store Rostock

Nike Factory Store Dresden

Holandia

Nike Factory Store Roosendaal

Nike Amsterdam Factory Store

Nike Store AMSTERDAM

Utrecht Clearance Store

Nike Factory Store Roermond

Nike Factory Store Muiden

Nike Factory Store Amsterdam Sugar City

Nike Factory Store Lelystad

Nike Factory Store Roosendaal

Nike Store Utrecht

Włochy

Nike Store Milano

Nike Store Porta Nuova

Nike Factory Store Milano Scalo

Nike Store Milano Loreto

Nike Unite Milano Scalo

Nike Store Milan Carugate

Nike Store Milan Assago

Nike Store Arese

Nike Store ROMA DEL CORSO

Nike Store Torino




Nike Factory Store Brescia

Nike Factory Store Roma

Nike Factory Store Valmontone

Nike Factory Store Rome Da Vinci

Nike Factory Store Torino

Nike Factory Store Brugnato

Nike Unite Milano Scalo

Polska

Ursus Nike Factory Store

Poznan Nike Factory Store

Nike Unite Gdansk

Nike Factory Store Krakow

Nike Factory Store Poznan

Nike Factory Store Ursus

Hiszpania

Nike Unite Parc Valles

Sklep Nike Paseo De Gracia

Barcelona Nike Factory Store

Nike By Diagonal

Nike Unite Madrid Las Rozas

Nike Barcelona Viladecans Factory Store

Nike Barca Parque Montigala Factory Store

Nike Store Barcelona Maquinista




Nike Factory Store Malaga

Nike Factory Store Getafe

Nike Factory Store Bilbao

Nike Factory Store Madrid SSRR

Nike Factory Store Valencia

Nike Factory Store Parque Oeste

Nike Factory Store Madrid H20

Grecja

Nike Store ERMOU 1 Syntagma

Nike Factory Store Athens

Nike Factory Store Piraeus

Nike Factory Store One Salonica

Belgia

Nike Maasmechelen Factory Store

Nike Factory Store Antwerp

Nike Factory Store Liege

Portugalia

Nike Store LISBOA CHIADO

Austria

NIKE Store VIENNA

Norwegia

Nike Store OSLO KARL JOHANS GATE

Szwecja

Nike Factory Store Barkaby

Czechy

Nike Factory Store Prague

Move to Zero

To logo oznacza kolejny mały sukces podczas wdrażania naszej inicjatywy Move to Zero. Śledź kolejne etapy naszej drogi w stronę eliminacji odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz odkrywaj, jak możemy razem zabezpieczyć przyszłość sportu.

