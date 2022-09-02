Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
      Ekologiczne materiały

      Nike Alate Minimalist

      Damski stanik sportowy z wkładkami zapewniający lekkie wsparcie

      189,99 zł

      Wysoko oceniane
      Doll/Doll/Light Thistle
      Czerń/Czerń/Dark Smoke Grey
      Biel/Stone Mauve/Pure Platinum
      Light Soft Pink/Stone Mauve/Pink Oxford

      To model dla poszukiwaczek przygód, które podróżują po świecie z bagażem ograniczonym do minimum. Dla tych, które stawiają na prostotę i doskonale znają swój styl. Stanik sportowy Alate Minimalist ma wyjątkową usztywnianą konstrukcję, regulowane ramiączka i prosty fason, który pasuje do wszystkiego, dzięki czemu możesz go wygodnie nosić przez cały dzień. Jest wykonany z miękkiego materiału odprowadzającego wilgoć, który zapewnia uczucie suchości i wygody przez cały dzień. Ten produkt jest wykonany w przynajmniej 50% z włókien poliestru z recyklingu.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Czerń/Czerń/Dark Smoke Grey
      • Styl: DM0526-010

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      • Osoba na zdjęciu nosi rozmiar S.
      • Osoba na zdjęciu ma 180 cm wzrostu.
      • Obwód klatki piersiowej osoby na zdjęciu to 86 cm.
      • Przylegający krój otula ciało.
      • Lekkie wsparcie: uczucie miękkości i swoboda ruchów.

      Sposób wykonania

      • Poliester z recyklingu używany w produktach Nike jest wykonany z przetworzonych plastikowych butelek, które są myte, cięte na kawałki i rozdrabniane na granulki. Następnie granulki zostają przekształcone w nową, wysokiej jakości przędzę, którą wykorzystujemy w naszych produktach, zapewniając ich pełną funkcjonalność i minimalizując negatywny wpływ na środowisko.
      • Oprócz ograniczenia ilości odpadów poliester z recyklingu zmniejsza emisję dwutlenku węgla nawet o 30% w porównaniu ze zwykłym poliestrem. Dzięki Nike na wysypiska i do zbiorników wodnych trafia rocznie średnio 1 miliard plastikowych butelek mniej.
      • Dowiedz się więcej o naszej akcji Move to Zero mającej na celu wyeliminowanie odpadów i emisji dwutlenku węgla oraz takich działaniach, jak produkcja z uwzględnieniem kwestii ochrony środowiska i zabezpieczanie przyszłości miejsca, w którym żyjemy.

      Oceny (32)

      4.4 Gwiazdki

      • Obsessed!

        CarolinaH491411026 - 02 wrz 2022

        I want to high five whoever designed the fit of this bra. As a petite person with a fuller chest I constantly struggle with finding a comfortable bra. Most lack in support or push my chest out further. I've tried binding my chest and sizing down but that can be painful. This bra is comfy and looks great under clothes. I feel like myself! Thank you.

      • Not a great fit

        Mikelle A. - 25 lip 2022

        Not a great fit for women who have smaller chests...I ordered online and the bra didn't fit me at all. The padding is definitely more beneficial for women who have a larger cup size - so I imagine it'll be a more comfortable supportive fit. Just didn't work for me.

        Produkt otrzymany nieodpłatnie, oceniany lub otrzymany jako upominek / nagroda w loterii.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • I need to get more of these bras!!!

        TJ - 15 lip 2022

        I've worn this out while running errands, jogging, walking and doing HIIT and I LOVE it. I am actually wearing it right now after a quick 25min cardio session and I have no issues. It is comfortable, light and soooo soft. I could easily get several of these and replace all my regular bras. I've washed and dried these over 7 times and it has held up extremely well. My only minor gripe is that it comes with a tag, but you can easily cut that off. For reference I wear a 36B regular bra and the medium fits perfectly. It does take a second fiddling with the back strap to get the fit right, but I find most bras are like that, so it didn't bother me at all. If you are on the fence, I'd say get this in several colors because you'll love it.

        Produkt otrzymany nieodpłatnie, oceniany lub otrzymany jako upominek / nagroda w loterii.
        #productsprovidedbynike