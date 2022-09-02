To model dla poszukiwaczek przygód, które podróżują po świecie z bagażem ograniczonym do minimum. Dla tych, które stawiają na prostotę i doskonale znają swój styl. Stanik sportowy Alate Minimalist ma wyjątkową usztywnianą konstrukcję, regulowane ramiączka i prosty fason, który pasuje do wszystkiego, dzięki czemu możesz go wygodnie nosić przez cały dzień. Jest wykonany z miękkiego materiału odprowadzającego wilgoć, który zapewnia uczucie suchości i wygody przez cały dzień. Ten produkt jest wykonany w przynajmniej 50% z włókien poliestru z recyklingu.
4.4 Gwiazdki
CarolinaH491411026 - 02 wrz 2022
I want to high five whoever designed the fit of this bra. As a petite person with a fuller chest I constantly struggle with finding a comfortable bra. Most lack in support or push my chest out further. I've tried binding my chest and sizing down but that can be painful. This bra is comfy and looks great under clothes. I feel like myself! Thank you.
Mikelle A. - 25 lip 2022
Not a great fit for women who have smaller chests...I ordered online and the bra didn't fit me at all. The padding is definitely more beneficial for women who have a larger cup size - so I imagine it'll be a more comfortable supportive fit. Just didn't work for me.
TJ - 15 lip 2022
I've worn this out while running errands, jogging, walking and doing HIIT and I LOVE it. I am actually wearing it right now after a quick 25min cardio session and I have no issues. It is comfortable, light and soooo soft. I could easily get several of these and replace all my regular bras. I've washed and dried these over 7 times and it has held up extremely well. My only minor gripe is that it comes with a tag, but you can easily cut that off. For reference I wear a 36B regular bra and the medium fits perfectly. It does take a second fiddling with the back strap to get the fit right, but I find most bras are like that, so it didn't bother me at all. If you are on the fence, I'd say get this in several colors because you'll love it.