Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
|

Popularne terminy wyszukiwania

Najlepsze sugestie

      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      Buty dla małych dzieci

      199,99 zł

      Wysoko oceniane
      Biel/Biel/Biel
      Czerń/Czerń/Czerń

      Buty Nike Court Borough Low 2 łączą świetny wygląd i wyjątkową wygodę. Doskonale wspierają stopę, a ich koszykarski styl retro sprawia, że dzieciaki wyglądają jak gwiazdy na boisku i poza nim.

      • Prezentowany kolor: Biel/Biel/Biel
      • Styl: BQ5451-100

      Rozmiar i dopasowanie

      Bezpłatna dostawa i zwrot

      Bezpłatna standardowa dostawa dzięki członkostwu Nike.

      Oceny (34)

      4.8 Gwiazdki

      • Sooo cute!

        448623076 - 26 lut 2022

        Super cute shoes! They are such good quality! We got size 13 for my kiddo who is currently growing out of his old 12 shoes & they have a little extra room in them but he was still running around in them just fine!

      • H O. - 30 sty 2022

        Le scratch de fermeture est de mauvaise qualité et ne tient pas dans le temps

      • Very comfortable shoes

        S A. - 22 gru 2021

        Perfect shoes for little kids. The strap makes the perfect shoes for kids that do not know how to tie there shoe laces. All black shoe is good for rough playing at recess. My son says they’re comfortable