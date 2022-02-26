Buty Nike Court Borough Low 2 łączą świetny wygląd i wyjątkową wygodę. Doskonale wspierają stopę, a ich koszykarski styl retro sprawia, że dzieciaki wyglądają jak gwiazdy na boisku i poza nim.
4.8 Gwiazdki
448623076 - 26 lut 2022
Super cute shoes! They are such good quality! We got size 13 for my kiddo who is currently growing out of his old 12 shoes & they have a little extra room in them but he was still running around in them just fine!
H O. - 30 sty 2022
Le scratch de fermeture est de mauvaise qualité et ne tient pas dans le temps
S A. - 22 gru 2021
Perfect shoes for little kids. The strap makes the perfect shoes for kids that do not know how to tie there shoe laces. All black shoe is good for rough playing at recess. My son says they’re comfortable