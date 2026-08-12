Older Kids' Shoes

(230)
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Just In
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
1 649 kr
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
449 kr
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
1 249 kr
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
+3
Just In
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
949 kr
VOMERO 18
VOMERO 18
Max cushioning for future world champs.
Shop
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
699 kr
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
949 kr
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
1 749 kr
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
949 kr
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
949 kr
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Indoor/Court High-Top Football Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Indoor/Court High-Top Football Shoes
699 kr
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
1 249 kr
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
1 149 kr
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
1 099 kr
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
1 099 kr
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
1 049 kr
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Kobe 3 Low Protro Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 399 kr
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
1 449 kr
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
1 449 kr
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 149 kr
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
1 299 kr
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoes
1 399 kr
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
629 kr
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
1 099 kr
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slide
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slide
349 kr
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
1 299 kr
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
1 149 kr
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
1 599 kr
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
1 249 kr
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Older Kids' Shoes
1 649 kr
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
849 kr
Jordan Court Connect Low
Jordan Court Connect Low Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Court Connect Low
Older Kids' Shoes
799 kr
Air Jordan 4 'Toro'
Air Jordan 4 'Toro' Older Kids' Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 4 'Toro'
Older Kids' Shoes
1 849 kr
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Older Kids' Shoes
849 kr
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
1 399 kr
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
599 kr
Kobe VIII
Kobe VIII Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe VIII
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 499 kr
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
629 kr
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
1 849 kr
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
1 449 kr
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
1 049 kr
Nike Vomero 5
Nike Vomero 5 Older Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Vomero 5
Older Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
1 249 kr
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
1 599 kr
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 849 kr
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+5
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
1 149 kr
Nike Vomero 5
Nike Vomero 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Vomero 5
Older Kids' Shoes
1 249 kr
Kobe IX Low EM
Kobe IX Low EM Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Low EM
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 399 kr
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 949 kr
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
749 kr
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Ava Rover
Older Kids' Shoes
1 249 kr
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
1 749 kr
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
749 kr
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
1 249 kr
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
749 kr
Kobe III Low
Kobe III Low Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Kobe III Low
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 399 kr
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
1 099 kr
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
849 kr
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe
849 kr
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Artificial-grass Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Artificial-grass Football Boot
749 kr
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Academy Older Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Academy
Older Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
749 kr
Nike Air Max Dn
Nike Air Max Dn Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Dn
Older Kids' Shoes
1 549 kr
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Older Kids' Shoes
1 849 kr
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
1 749 kr
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
849 kr
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
1 049 kr
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Older Kids' Shoes
1 649 kr
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
1 049 kr
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Older Kids' Shoes
1 149 kr
NikeCourt Jr. Vapor X
NikeCourt Jr. Vapor X Younger/Older Kids' Tennis Shoe
NikeCourt Jr. Vapor X
Younger/Older Kids' Tennis Shoe
999 kr
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Shoes
599 kr
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
1 149 kr
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
+1
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
629 kr
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
1 099 kr
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Ava Rover
Older Kids' Shoes
1 249 kr
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
1 749 kr
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
749 kr
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
1 249 kr
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
749 kr
Kobe III Low
Kobe III Low Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Kobe III Low
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 399 kr
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
1 099 kr
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
849 kr
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe
849 kr
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Artificial-grass Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Artificial-grass Football Boot
749 kr
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Academy Older Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Academy
Older Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
749 kr
Nike Air Max Dn
Nike Air Max Dn Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Dn
Older Kids' Shoes
1 549 kr
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Older Kids' Shoes
1 849 kr
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
1 749 kr
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
849 kr
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
1 049 kr
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Older Kids' Shoes
1 649 kr
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
1 049 kr
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Older Kids' Shoes
1 149 kr
NikeCourt Jr. Vapor X
NikeCourt Jr. Vapor X Younger/Older Kids' Tennis Shoe
NikeCourt Jr. Vapor X
Younger/Older Kids' Tennis Shoe
999 kr
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Shoes
599 kr
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
1 149 kr
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
+1
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
629 kr
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
1 099 kr

Older kids' shoes: perfect pairs for growing athletes

Start their journey with the right footwear

Get them ready for a school day or weekend plan with the junior trainers from our collection. Older kids need shoes that can handle quick changes of pace and long days on their feet. From road-running designs to court-inspired classics, these pairs are crafted to support active movement without slowing them down. Lightweight materials help feet feel free, while supportive shapes give a secure fit as they run, jump, stretch and explore.


Comfort that lasts all day

The best shoes for teens feel good from the first step to the last. Soft foam cushioning in our pairs helps absorb impact underfoot, so every stride feels smooth and steady. Meanwhile, padded collars add comfort around the ankle, and breathable panels give effective air flow when the pace picks up. You'll find low-profile designs keep things easy to wear, alongside mid-top styles that bring extra coverage where it counts. Whether they are heading to class, meeting friends or walking home after school, these trainers are made for comfort that fits into real life.


High-performance options for sport and training

When their movement gets more intense, the right trainers matter. Pairs of our junior shoes with Air units help soften landings and add a responsive feel underfoot. Grippy outsoles help them change direction with control on playgrounds, courts and indoor training spaces. For running, cushioned foam midsoles support a smooth ride from warm-up to finish. Meanwhile, supportive uppers and stable soles help keep feet locked in through fast footwork. Some designs use knitted uppers with built-in flex, giving growing feet room to move naturally and still feel held in place.


Everyday style with a sporty DNA

Our junior trainers are designed to work hard—and look effortless while doing it. Lifestyle favourites bring the same sports heritage into everyday wear, with clean shapes that pair easily with uniforms, tracksuits and weekend layers. Classics like low-cut shoes feel light and flexible, while chunkier soles bring extra cushioning and a confident stance. Details like off-centre lacing, wraparound support and dynamic fit collars help create a secure feel, letting them move from lessons to practice without needing a change of footwear.

Materials made for movement

Our footwear is built around innovation that helps kids stay focused on what they love doing. Flyknit uppers are light and breathable, helping reduce bulk while encouraging natural movement. Flyleather uses quality fibres with long-lasting properties that feel smooth and supportive. Meanwhile, our Air units are engineered for impact protection, and the foam cushioning gives soft comfort for everyday steps. Discover durable rubber outsoles help extend wear, giving teen trainers the grip and resilience needed for busy routines, outdoor activities and regular training.


Move to Zero

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our junior trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.