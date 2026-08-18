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Older Kids Basketball Shoes

(18)
Older Kids (7-15 yrs)Younger Kids (3-7 yrs)Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
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Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
849 kr
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 849 kr
Kobe III Low
Kobe III Low Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Low
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 399 kr
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 949 kr
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Kobe 3 Low Protro Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 399 kr
Kobe VIII
Kobe VIII Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe VIII
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 499 kr
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 249 kr
Kobe IX Low EM
Kobe IX Low EM Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Low EM
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 399 kr
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto Older Kids' Basketball Shoe
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
Older Kids' Basketball Shoe
1 849 kr
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
749 kr
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
629 kr
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
699 kr
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 149 kr
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
1 099 kr
Luka 77
Luka 77 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
+1
Luka 77
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
949 kr
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
1 149 kr
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
29% off
Jordan DAY1 EO
Jordan DAY1 EO Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan DAY1 EO
Older Kids' Shoes
29% off