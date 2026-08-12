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Basketball Shoes

(93)
KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
KD19
Basketball Shoes
1 849 kr
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Basketball Shoes
1 299 kr
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
1 849 kr
Sabrina 4
Sabrina 4 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4
Basketball Shoes
1 499 kr
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
—Sabrina Ionescu
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
1 599 kr
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Just In
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
2 299 kr
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
1 549 kr
Kobe III Low Protro
Kobe III Low Protro Men's Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Low Protro
Men's Basketball Shoes
2 199 kr
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
+1
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
1 249 kr
Nike Precision 8 Low
Nike Precision 8 Low Men's Basketball Shoes
Nike Precision 8 Low
Men's Basketball Shoes
849 kr
Nike S.T. Charge
Nike S.T. Charge Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Charge
Basketball Shoes
1 499 kr
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Basketball Shoes
1 149 kr
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
1 049 kr
Kobe VIII
Kobe VIII Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe VIII
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 499 kr
Sabrina 4 By You
Sabrina 4 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
+5
Just In
Sabrina 4 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
1 849 kr
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
849 kr
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'Two 'White Label LX' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Just In
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
1 849 kr
A'Two By You
A'Two By You A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
+3
Just In
A'Two By You
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
1 949 kr
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
1 749 kr
Kobe III Low
Kobe III Low Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Low
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 399 kr
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
2 049 kr
Nike G.T. Future
Nike G.T. Future Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future
Basketball Shoes
2 299 kr
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
2 049 kr
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
2 299 kr
Nike Court Vision Low Suede Premium
Nike Court Vision Low Suede Premium Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low Suede Premium
Men's Shoes
999 kr
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Kobe 3 Low Protro Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 399 kr
Book 2 x McDonald's
Book 2 x McDonald's Basketball Shoes
Book 2 x McDonald's
Basketball Shoes
1 849 kr
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
1 849 kr
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
2 199 kr
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
2 299 kr
Kobe XI Elite Protro
Kobe XI Elite Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe XI Elite Protro
Basketball Shoes
2 399 kr
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 949 kr
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 849 kr
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Younger Kids' Shoes
699 kr
Kobe IX Low EM
Kobe IX Low EM Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Low EM
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 399 kr
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 099 kr
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
Basketball Shoes
2 649 kr
LeBron XXIII 'Honor Society'
LeBron XXIII 'Honor Society' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Honor Society'
Basketball Shoes
2 299 kr
Nike Court Vision Low Suede
Nike Court Vision Low Suede Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low Suede
Men's Shoes
949 kr
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 249 kr
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Giannis Freak 8 LX Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Basketball Shoes
1 449 kr
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto Older Kids' Basketball Shoe
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
Older Kids' Basketball Shoe
1 849 kr
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Book 2 'The Phoenix' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Basketball Shoes
1 749 kr
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
749 kr
Giannis Freak 7 'Snow Pack'
Giannis Freak 7 'Snow Pack' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Snow Pack'
Basketball Shoes
1 449 kr
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
+1
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
629 kr
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
1 399 kr
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
1 749 kr
Nike Court Vision Low Suede Premium
Nike Court Vision Low Suede Premium Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low Suede Premium
Men's Shoes
999 kr
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Kobe 3 Low Protro Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 399 kr
Book 2 x McDonald's
Book 2 x McDonald's Basketball Shoes
Book 2 x McDonald's
Basketball Shoes
1 849 kr
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
1 849 kr
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
2 199 kr
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
2 299 kr
Kobe XI Elite Protro
Kobe XI Elite Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe XI Elite Protro
Basketball Shoes
2 399 kr
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 949 kr
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 849 kr
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Younger Kids' Shoes
699 kr
Kobe IX Low EM
Kobe IX Low EM Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Low EM
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 399 kr
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 099 kr
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
Basketball Shoes
2 649 kr
LeBron XXIII 'Honor Society'
LeBron XXIII 'Honor Society' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Honor Society'
Basketball Shoes
2 299 kr
Nike Court Vision Low Suede
Nike Court Vision Low Suede Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low Suede
Men's Shoes
949 kr
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
1 249 kr
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Giannis Freak 8 LX Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Basketball Shoes
1 449 kr
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto Older Kids' Basketball Shoe
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
Older Kids' Basketball Shoe
1 849 kr
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Book 2 'The Phoenix' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Basketball Shoes
1 749 kr
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
749 kr
Giannis Freak 7 'Snow Pack'
Giannis Freak 7 'Snow Pack' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Snow Pack'
Basketball Shoes
1 449 kr
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
+1
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
629 kr
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
1 399 kr
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
1 749 kr
Related Stories

Basketball trainers and sneakers: challenge your ambitions

Our basketball journey began in the 1980s with the launch of our first pair of Air Jordans. We've been creating innovative basketball shoes ever since. Our Nike basketball sneakers deliver exceptional on-court traction for matchless control. Inside, responsive cushioning provides the protection your body needs. That means you can blast through every movement with confidence. Browse a choice of upper shapes to suit your playing style.

Precisely engineered

We build our Nike basketball shoes from lightweight materials that set you free to fly. For maximum freedom of movement, go for low-profile basketball trainers. They fit neatly around the base of your ankle for a barely-there feel. Looking for extra support? Choose basketball boots in an ankle-hugging design that give your joints added protection. Because working hard means working up a sweat, we use breathable fabrics that promote good airflow. You'll also find strategically placed ventilation panels in high-heat areas. This ensures you stay cool and focused throughout the toughest matches.

Supportive inner soles

Lightning-fast turns. Turbo-charged sprints. Impossible leaps and landings. However you like to play, the on-court action of the game can be tough on your body. Our sneakers for basketball come with shock-absorbing foam through the soles. This soaks up shocks and impacts so you can move with confidence. For added spring in your stride, look for pairs with our acclaimed Nike Air units. They give you the extra cushioning you need without adding bulk. Plus, their responsive materials create a propulsive, energised feel. And that means you're free to dominate the court.

The grip you need


We create our basketball trainers with engineered tread patterns, using athlete-informed data that comes from real-world play. Contoured ridges bend and deflect in multiple directions. This provides exceptional traction, no matter what direction you're travelling in. On the hunt for ultra-lightweight footwear that doesn't compromise on stability? Go for pairs with strategically placed cutaway sections. Meanwhile, durable rubber materials ensure your basketball shoes are built to go the distance with you.


Basketball trainers for little feet


At Nike, we believe young sports players deserve the same pro-quality apparel as their heroes. That's why we make our junior-size basketball shoes from the high-spec materials and engineered details we use for our adult range. Think grippy outsoles, supportive cushioning and light, breathable uppers. This gives aspiring athletes the support they need to hone their skills with confidence. And because young athletes love to channel the pros as they play, you'll find designs inspired by some of basketball's most iconic superstars.


For the future of sport


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. Plus, we repurpose old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets into high-performance yarn for our clothing. If you'd like to join us on the journey, choose basketball shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag.