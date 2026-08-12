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ACG Trousers & Tights

(17)
ACG 'High Stakes'
ACG 'High Stakes' Men's Hiking Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG 'High Stakes'
Men's Hiking Trousers
1 299 kr
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Trousers
1 149 kr
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Men's Zip Cargo Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Men's Zip Cargo Trousers
2 249 kr
ACG Dawn Range
ACG Dawn Range Men's Dri-FIT Trail Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dawn Range
Men's Dri-FIT Trail Running Trousers
1 199 kr
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Dri-FIT Pants
1 199 kr
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Trousers
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Trousers
1 099 kr
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow' Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
2 899 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
799 kr
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
1 599 kr
Nike ACG 'Lava Loops'
Nike ACG 'Lava Loops' Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Loops'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
999 kr
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Men's Trousers
1 449 kr
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray' Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
1 249 kr
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Women's Trousers
1 449 kr
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Trousers
1 149 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
1 099 kr
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Women's Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Women's Zip-Off Trousers
29% off
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Trail
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
29% off

Nike ACG tights & trousers: scale every challenge with ease

Wind and rain are no match for Nike ACG trousers. Whether you're scaling a mountain or smashing your park run, our technology puts you at the top of your game. We're talking stretchy fabric that allows you to move with ease, along with heat-locking fibres that keep your muscles cosy. On the chilliest days, reach for trousers featuring Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology. This combines heat-regulating fabric with advanced engineering to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions—from taped seams to stretchy cuffs and plush fleece. That means you stay cosy without excess bulk, so nothing is holding you back.



Stay dry in a downpour when you choose ACG trousers with a water-repellent finish. Styles with zipped pockets help keep your belongings dry, too. Elasticated waistbands create a comfortable fit and stop moisture from creeping in when you're on the move. Look out for sturdy belt loops that can be used to attach a carabiner—so you have everything you need for the challenge ahead. For added durability, go for trousers with reinforced patches at the knees, which give you added resistance to abrasion during extended wear. You'll spot our iconic Nike Swoosh across the collection, bringing a premium pop to your outfit. And sizes for all ages mean that everyone can be part of the expedition.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Nike ACG trousers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.