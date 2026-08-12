  1. ACG
    2. /
  2. Clothing

ACG Clothing

(101)
ACG 'High Stakes'
ACG 'High Stakes' Men's Hiking Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG 'High Stakes'
Men's Hiking Trousers
1 299 kr
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Men's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Men's UV Protection Jacket
1 549 kr
ACG Wildsee
ACG Wildsee Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wildsee
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
699 kr
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Shorts
849 kr
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Women's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Women's UV Protection Jacket
1 549 kr
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Women's Skort
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Women's Skort
1 199 kr
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
1 249 kr
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
1 299 kr
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
1 749 kr
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
1 749 kr
ACG Radical AirFlow
ACG Radical AirFlow Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
1 399 kr
ACG Radical AirFlow
ACG Radical AirFlow Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
1 399 kr
ACG 'Trailwind'
ACG 'Trailwind' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Trailwind'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
999 kr
Nike ACG GOAT
Nike ACG GOAT Pack Vest (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG GOAT
Pack Vest (5L)
1 549 kr
ACG
ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
629 kr
ACG Wolf Lichen
ACG Wolf Lichen Crew-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Lichen
Crew-Neck Top
1 749 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
629 kr
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
1 299 kr
ACG Misery Ridge
ACG Misery Ridge Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Misery Ridge
Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
5 749 kr
ACG Phantazma
ACG Phantazma Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Phantazma
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
1 849 kr
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
1 299 kr
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Full-Zip Jacket
1 399 kr
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Zip Cargo Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Zip Cargo Trousers
2 249 kr
ACG Vault
ACG Vault Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Vault
Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
1 049 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
849 kr
ACG Lava Flow
ACG Lava Flow Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
2 899 kr
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Dri-FIT Pants
1 199 kr
ACG Tuff Fleece
ACG Tuff Fleece Trousers
ACG Tuff Fleece
Trousers
1 099 kr
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Shorts
Just In
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Shorts
849 kr
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Men's Therma-FIT Pullover Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Men's Therma-FIT Pullover Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
1 399 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Kids' Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Kids' Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
379 kr
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Trousers
Bestseller
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Trousers
1 149 kr
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Crew
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Crew
1 399 kr
ACG Dawn Range
ACG Dawn Range Men's Dri-FIT Trail Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dawn Range
Men's Dri-FIT Trail Running Trousers
1 199 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
799 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
799 kr
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks'
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Trail Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Trail Running Jacket
2 899 kr
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase' Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Hooded Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Hooded Trail-Running Top
949 kr
Nike ACG Everyday
Nike ACG Everyday Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike ACG Everyday
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
229 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
379 kr
ACG Second Sunrise
ACG Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Second Sunrise
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
849 kr
ACG Solar Chase
ACG Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Solar Chase
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
699 kr
ACG Lava Flow
ACG Lava Flow Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
2 899 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
599 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT Trail-Running T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT Trail-Running T-Shirt
399 kr
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Cargo Shorts
1 399 kr
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
1 599 kr
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
2 049 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
849 kr
ACG Lava Flow
ACG Lava Flow Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
2 899 kr
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Dri-FIT Pants
1 199 kr
ACG Tuff Fleece
ACG Tuff Fleece Trousers
ACG Tuff Fleece
Trousers
1 099 kr
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Shorts
Just In
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Shorts
849 kr
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Men's Therma-FIT Pullover Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Men's Therma-FIT Pullover Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
1 399 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Kids' Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Kids' Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
379 kr
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Trousers
Bestseller
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Trousers
1 149 kr
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Crew
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Crew
1 399 kr
ACG Dawn Range
ACG Dawn Range Men's Dri-FIT Trail Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dawn Range
Men's Dri-FIT Trail Running Trousers
1 199 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
799 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
799 kr
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks'
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Trail Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Trail Running Jacket
2 899 kr
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase' Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Hooded Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Hooded Trail-Running Top
949 kr
Nike ACG Everyday
Nike ACG Everyday Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike ACG Everyday
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
229 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
379 kr
ACG Second Sunrise
ACG Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Second Sunrise
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
849 kr
ACG Solar Chase
ACG Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Solar Chase
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
699 kr
ACG Lava Flow
ACG Lava Flow Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
2 899 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
599 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT Trail-Running T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT Trail-Running T-Shirt
399 kr
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Cargo Shorts
1 399 kr
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
1 599 kr
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
2 049 kr

Nike ACG clothing: tackle tough conditions with confidence

Whether you're hiking uphill or running on the road, our ACG clothing keeps you warm and protected. Discover gear that's equipped for cold-weather adventures. Think puffer jackets with PrimaLoft® technology. This effective insulation is made from small fibres that lock in heat while letting moisture escape, keeping you cosy. Plus, high-neck zips give you added protection from the cold. Look out for options with our Therma-FIT ADV apparel. Combining heat-regulating fabric with advanced engineering, these pieces ensure you're comfortable in all conditions.


Staying prepared helps you perform at your best. That's why our ACG clothing collection includes designs with a water-repellent finish to keep you dry during unexpected showers. We've also got fleece sweatshirts and trousers with windproof technology that helps you stay warm. If the sun's out, reach for our mid-weight canvas jackets with UV-blocking technology. Meanwhile, mesh-lined back vents allow extra airflow to keep you cool. You'll also find classic T-shirts crafted from lightweight sweat-wicking fabric for supreme comfort.


Need apparel that's as versatile as you? Nike ACG clothing is designed for layering, so you can easily adapt to your surroundings. Explore roomy jackets and hoodies made to wear over base layers. We've also got convenient options that fold down into their own packable bag and won't take up much space. Plus, check out puffers that pack into an internal mesh stuff sack—you can even use these as a pillow while camping.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose the designs from our ACG clothing range with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.