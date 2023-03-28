Men's white trainers: unleash your potential
We began our journey on the running track, when Otis Davis won Olympic gold in our very first prototype waffle trainers. We haven't stopped innovating since. Today, every pair of our men's white trainers is packed with cutting-edge designs and performance-enhancing features to help you reach your sporting goals, then power past them. Expect hardworking footwear that sets you free to achieve – and makes sure you look your best while doing it.
Build your foundation with hardworking outsoles
Great sporting performances are made from the ground up. If your passion is urban running, choose designs with a durable outsole that's built for pounding the tarmac. Heading off into the wild? Fly with confidence over uneven terrain, with deeply cleated soles that give you the grip you need. And if you're all about racket sports, discover the rubber soles of our specialist court shoes, which help you move, turn, stretch and pivot.
Power your performance with tech-packed outsoles
Our iconic Nike Air soles use compressed air to create unbeatable shock-absorption for your joints – setting you free to train harder, longer and better. Seeking out a shoe that lets you sense the ground beneath your feet? Nike Zoom Air delivers a low-profile sole that absorbs impact, then returns it for snappy, springy wear. And if you're all about shaving fractions off your time, choose ZoomX carbon fibre plates for ultra-strong push-offs and a propulsive feel. Or, go for the versatility of memory foam soles, for matchless comfort throughout everyday training.
Move freely with lightweight uppers
Discover the freedom of men's white Nike trainers made with breathable woven uppers. Our hardworking technical materials are feather-light but super-tough, with an intelligent mesh construction that helps your feet breathe. For ultimate durability, choose premium leather sneakers that are built to take a bit of rough and tumble. Give yourself maximum flexibility to turn and pivot with low-profile designs. Or get extra protection with padded collars and authentic high-tops that support your ankles.
Defend our planet with sustainable materials
The Nike Move to Zero is our commitment towards the race of our lives – to safeguard our world. Our precision-engineered Flyknit fabric uppers are woven from plastic bottles diverted from landfill. Flyleather shoes combine re-used leather fibres with performance synthetics, creating less waste and requiring less energy than full-grain leather. And since 2008, every one of our Nike Air soles is made with components that are at least 50% recycled.
Showcase your style with striking designs
From OG chunky leather pairs to the latest statement profiles, a fresh-from-the-box pair of men's white trainers are an urban-wear classic. Our men's white shoes collection has pieces that range from subtle to standout. White-on-white branding creates a clean, understated air, while contrast logos show off your allegiance. Add some flair with splashes of colour on the toes, heels or outsoles. And if you're all about the futuristic vibe, choose see-through soles that give your whole outfit a high-tech feel.