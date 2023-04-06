Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Black Friday Men's Trainers 2022

      Gender 
      (1)
      Men
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Air Max 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Shoes 
      (0)
      Surface 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Width 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Go FlyEase
      Nike Go FlyEase Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Go FlyEase
      Easy On/Off Shoes
      €129.99
      Jordan Series ES
      Jordan Series ES Men's Shoes
      Jordan Series ES
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5
      Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Air Max SC
      Nike Air Max SC Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max SC
      Men's Shoes
      €89.99
      Nike SuperRep Go
      Nike SuperRep Go Men's Training Shoe
      Nike SuperRep Go
      Men's Training Shoe
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Wearallday
      Nike Wearallday Men's Shoe
      Nike Wearallday
      Men's Shoe
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
      Member Access
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Men's Shoes
      €189.99
      Air Max 90 LTR
      Air Max 90 LTR Men's Shoe
      Air Max 90 LTR
      Men's Shoe
      €149.99
      Nike Air Max TW Next Nature
      Nike Air Max TW Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      Nike P-6000
      Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
      Nike P-6000
      Women's Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Air Max Plus Utility
      Nike Air Max Plus Utility Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus Utility
      Men's Shoes
      €199.99
      Nike Air Monarch IV
      Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Training Shoe
      Nike Air Monarch IV
      Men's Training Shoe
      Air Jordan XXXVII
      Air Jordan XXXVII Basketball Shoes
      Air Jordan XXXVII
      Basketball Shoes
      Jordan One Take 4
      Jordan One Take 4 Basketball Shoes
      Jordan One Take 4
      Basketball Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low
      Nike Dunk Low Men's Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90
      Men's Shoes
      €149.99
      Jordan Play
      Jordan Play Men's Slides
      Jordan Play
      Men's Slides
      Nike Waffle Debut
      Nike Waffle Debut Men's Shoes
      Nike Waffle Debut
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Free Run 5.0
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Free Run 5.0
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes
      Member Access
      Nike Air Max 90
      Men's Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Next Nature
      Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      €69.99
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Men's Training Shoes
      €139.99

      Nike Black Friday men's trainers: built for comfort

      Take your performance to the next level with men's trainers from the Nike Black Friday sale. Discover everything from technical footwear to statement high tops. Get Nike Black Friday deals on your favourite colourways, as well as road- and trail-running companions that will make you (almost) fly.

      Need footwear inspiration to boost your play? Get discounts on a wide range of men's trainers from our Nike Black Friday sale. We're talking skate shoes with extra cushioning, football boots with moulded studs for precise turns and responsive tennis shoes that deliver spring, grip and power. Whatever the weather or sport, our men's trainers are designed to rise to the challenge.

      And if the challenge is looking good, we've mastered that too. Our trainers combine pro-quality tech with iconic styles—so you can wear them on and off the pitch.