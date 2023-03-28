Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Kids Lifestyle Trousers & Tights

      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      €74.99
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      €29.99
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') Swoosh Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') Swoosh Leggings
      €24.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pants
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pants
      €39.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Younger Kids' Trousers
      Jordan
      Younger Kids' Trousers
      €39.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Trousers
      €54.99
      Nike ACG Storm-FIT 'Ramona Falls'
      Nike ACG Storm-FIT 'Ramona Falls' Older Kids' Puddle Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Storm-FIT 'Ramona Falls'
      Older Kids' Puddle Trousers
      €109.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Oversized Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      €74.99
      Nike Icon Clash Printd Leggings
      Nike Icon Clash Printd Leggings Younger Kids' Leggings
      Nike Icon Clash Printd Leggings
      Younger Kids' Leggings
      €22.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Younger Kids' Leggings
      Nike Sportswear
      Younger Kids' Leggings
      €19.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      €39.99
      Nike Shine Leggings
      Nike Shine Leggings Younger Kids' Leggings
      Nike Shine Leggings
      Younger Kids' Leggings
      €24.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike
      Nike Younger Kids' Leggings
      Nike
      Younger Kids' Leggings
      €22.99
      Nike Icon Clash Leggings
      Nike Icon Clash Leggings Younger Kids' Leggings
      Nike Icon Clash Leggings
      Younger Kids' Leggings
      €24.99
      Nike ACG Polartec® Wolf Tree Trousers
      Nike ACG Polartec® Wolf Tree Trousers Younger Kids' Trousers
      Nike ACG Polartec® Wolf Tree Trousers
      Younger Kids' Trousers
      €69.99
      Nike ACG Polartec® Wolf Tree Trousers
      Nike ACG Polartec® Wolf Tree Trousers Toddler Trousers
      Nike ACG Polartec® Wolf Tree Trousers
      Toddler Trousers
      €69.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      Jordan
      Jordan Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Jordan
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Trousers